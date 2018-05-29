> >
Google Chrome 67 Rolls Out to Linux, Mac, and Windows with 34 Security Fixes

This release continues to roll out the Site Isolation trial

May 29, 2018 
Google has promoted today the Chrome 67 web browser for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms to the stable channel, a release that will be available to users in coming days or weeks.

The Google Chrome 67.0.3396.62 update is now rolling out to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, and contains various bug fixes and performance improvements to make your Chrome browsing experience better, as well as some new features like support for Progressive Web Apps.

With the Chrome 67 release, Google continues to roll out Site Isolation feature to improve the overall security of the Chrome web browser, protecting users or minimizing the risk of attacks that might be caused by the widely mediatized Spectre security vulnerability, which already has no less than four variants.

"We're continuing to roll out Site Isolation to a larger percentage of the stable population in Chrome 67. Site Isolation improves Chrome's security and helps mitigate the risks posed by Spectre. To diagnose whether an issue is caused by Site Isolation, use chrome://flags#site-isolation-trial-opt-out as described here," said Google's Krishna Govind.

Chrome 67 fixes 34 security issues

A total of 34 security issues have been fixed in Chrome 67, ranging from use-after-free and type confusion flaws in the Blink engine, two heap buffer overflow bugs in the Skia graphics engine, use-after-free in indexedDB component, and an out of bounds memory access vulnerability in WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) to overly permissive policy in WebUSB and an uXSS issue in Chrome for iOS.

Among other issues fixed in Chrome 67, we can mention an incorrect mutability protection in WebAssembly, use of uninitialized memory in WebRTC, an URL spoof flaw in Omnibox, three out of bounds memory access issues in the V8 engine, overly permissive policy in Extensions, two restrictions bypass flaws in the debugger extension API, and an out of bounds memory access problem in PDFium.

Also fixed is an issue with password fields not taking advantage of OS protections in Views, and the Blink engine received patches for various other issues, including a UI spoofing, a Referrer Policy bypass, the incorrect escaping of MathML, and a leak of the visited status of a web page. Details about all 34 security issues fixed in Chrome 67 will be available shortly in the release announcement.

Until then, we recommend all users to update their Chrome installations to version 67.0.3396.62 as soon as possible by going into Preferences and accessing the About Google Chrome section. The new version will be automatically downloaded and installed. If you want to update manually, you can always download Google Chrome 67.0.3396.62 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

