GNU Linux-Libre 5.3 Kernel Arrives for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

The GNU Linux-libre project has announced today the release of the GNU Linux-libre 5.3 kernel, a 100% free version of the Linux 5.3 kernel that does not include any proprietary code.

Packed with all the new features of the recently released Linux 5.3 kernel series, including support for Intel Speed Select, support for AMD Radeon Navi graphics cards, and support for Zhaoxin x86 processors, the GNU Linux-libre 5.3 kernel is here for those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs by not including any proprietary drivers or firmware.

GNU Linux-libre 5.3 kernel adjusts already cleaned up drivers for updated blob names embedded in the upstream Linux kernel sources, and disables blob loading in several new drivers, including Allegro-DVT, DRM (HDCP), Meson-VDEC, and QCOM. Unfortunately, Meson-VDEC's sources were supposed to be freely available from the LibreELEC project, but they aren't.

"I managed to find the "source" repo containing them, only to find out the "source" was just a binary blob encoded in C as an array of char, just like Linux used to do back when I got involved with Linux-libre," said developer Alexandre Oliva, requesting the community to find a freely-licensed source code for Meson-VDEC so it will no longer be disabled in GNU Linux-libre.

GNU Linux-libre brings 100% freedom to your PC

The GNU Linux-libre kernel promises users 100% freedom for their PCs by not providing any proprietary drivers, firmware, or other code that is not licensed under one of the many Open Source licenses. So if you don't want to run any proprietary software and care about the freedom of your personal computer, the GNU Linux-libre kernel is for you.

You can download GNU Linux-libre 5.3 kernel right now from the official website. Alternatively, you can install it directly from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. The official website provides all the details you need to know to get started with using the GNU Linux-libre kernel on your GNU/Linux OS.