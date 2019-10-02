> > >
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.3 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2019.10.01 released with Linux kernel 5.3.1

Arch Linux fans rejoice, a fresh new ISO snapshot of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download and it ships with the latest Linux kernel series.

The Arch Linux 2019.10.01 ISO snapshot for October 2019 has been released and it features a brand-new kernel, namely Linux 5.3, which hit the streets last month on September 15th with many new features, including support for the Intel Speed Select to more easily tune some Xeon servers and support for AMD Radeon Navi GPUs in the AMDGPU driver.

The Linux kernel 5.3 series also introduces support for Zhaoxin x86 CPUs, support for 16 millions new IPv4 addresses in the 0.0.0.0/8 range, support for the flexible and lightweight ACRN embedded hypervisor, support for using the clamping mechanism in power-asymmetric processors, as well as support for the umwait x86 instructions for a more power efficient userspace.

The Arch Linux 2019.10.01 release ships with Linux kernel 5.3.1, the first point release of the Linux 5.3 kernel series, which marked it as ready for mass deployments. On top of that, Arch Linux 2019.10.01 incorporates all the software updates and security patches that have been released on the official repositories throughout the month of September.

Only for new deployments

You can download Arch Linux 2019.10.01 right now from the official website, but please note that Arch Linux ISO snapshots are intended only for new deployments of the operating system or if you plan on reinstalling. Therefore, existing Arch Linux users don't need to download, but only make sure their systems are up-to-date.

To ensure you have all the latest updates installed on your Arch Linux computer, you must run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator or the virtual console. If you plan on installing Arch Linux, you should know that the ISO image can be written to a USB flash drive, burned to a CD, or mounted as an ISO file.

