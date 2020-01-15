Firefox 73 Enters Development with New Default Zoom Settings, Improved Audio

With the Firefox 72 release hitting the stable update channel last week, Mozilla kicked off the development of the next version of its popular, open-source and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 73.

Now that Mozilla has adopted the monthly release cycle for new Firefox versions, the Open Source company aims to address various bugs and improve the functionality, reliability, and stability of its web browser for all supported platforms.

Firefox 72 introduced Picture-in-Picture support for Linux and macOS users, the ability to block fingerprinting scripts by default on all supported platforms using the built-in Enhanced Tracking Protection feature, new developer features, and removed the annoying notification request pop-ups.

With the Firefox 73 release, Mozilla adds the ability to set a default zoom level that's applicable for all websites. The new option will be implemented in the Preferences page under the "Language and Appearance" section, allowing users to scale the zoom levels up or down from the default 100% setting.

Improved audio quality, NextDNS support

The upcoming Firefox 73 release also promises to improve the audio quality when playing back audio from various websites at a slower or faster speed, as well as to add support for NextDNS as an alternative Firefox DNS over HTTPS resolver, which users will be able to enable in the Network Settings alongside Cloudflare.

The automatic detection of legacy text encodings on old web pages that do not explicitly declare their text encoding will be improved as well in Firefox 73, which is now available for public beta testing on all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

The final release of the Firefox 73 web browser is currently scheduled for February 11th, 2020. Until then, we expect to see more features and improvements landing in the upcoming release, so we'll let you know about them as soon as they're finalized.

New default zoom levels