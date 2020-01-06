> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Firefox 72 Now Available to Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS

Binaries are now available to download for all platforms

Jan 6, 2020 18:08 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 72 released
3 photos
   Firefox 72 released

Initially scheduled for launch on January 7th, Mozilla's latest Firefox 72 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

In development since early December 2019, the Firefox 72 web browser promises to bring Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video controls for GNU/Linux and macOS platforms as Windows users already received PiP support in the Firefox 71 release.

Picture-in-Picture is enabled by default, so after upgrading to Firefox 72, Linux and macOS users can finally watch videos from various websites in a floating window while working in other tabs by selecting the blue icon from the right edge of a video.

Firefox 72 also continues to improve the browser's built-in Enhanced Tracking Protection feature by blocking fingerprinting scripts by default on all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

"Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection marks a major new milestone in our battle against cross-site tracking: we now block fingerprinting scripts by default for all users, taking a new bold step in the fight for our users' privacy," said Mozilla.

Firefox 72 is now available to download

Among other noteworthy changes in Firefox 72, we can mention that that annoying notification request pop-ups were replaced with a speech bubble that will be displayed in the address bar when you interact with a website and doesn't interrupt your browsing session.

Firefox 72 also adds support for using client certificates from the operating system certificate store on Windows, lets developers observe object property access and writes for easier data flow tracking through an app, and removes support for blocking images from individual domains.

Without further ado, you can download the Firefox 72 web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal. However, if you want to update your installations through OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism, you'll have to wait until tomorrow.

Picture-in-Picture controls in Preferences
Picture-in-Picture controls in Preferences
Picture-in-Picture in action
Picture-in-Picture in action

Firefox 72 (3 Images)

Firefox 72 released
Picture-in-Picture controls in PreferencesPicture-in-Picture in action
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Vivaldi 2.10 Released with Better Site Compatibility, More Customization Options

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Vivaldi 2.10 Released with Better Site Compatibility, More Customization Options
Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes

Also includes various new features and improvements

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes
Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac

Also introduces an improved password manager

Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac
Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Introduces new kiosk mode and PiP support on Windows

Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Firefox 72 Now Available to Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS

Binaries are now available to download for all platforms

Firefox 72 Now Available to Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS
Dell Unveils 2020 XPS 13 Linux Laptop with Fingerprint Reader, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Will be available in February with up to 32GB of RAM

Dell Unveils 2020 XPS 13 Linux Laptop with Fingerprint Reader, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Arch Linux Kicks Off 2020 with New ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

Arch Linux 2020.01.01 is now available to download

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2020 with New ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4
The World Still Isn’t Ready to Let Windows 7 Go

Windows 7 to go dark in one week… and many aren’t prepared

The World Still Isn’t Ready to Let Windows 7 Go
Is Apple CarPlay Really That Reliable?

Everything seems to be working super-smoothly with CarPlay

Is Apple CarPlay Really That Reliable?
Shady Google Chrome Extension Steals $16,000 Worth of Cryptocurrency

At least one user confirmed their crypto got stolen

Shady Google Chrome Extension Steals $16,000 Worth of Cryptocurrency
Microsoft Removes SwiftKey Settings from Windows 10 Version 2004

SwiftKey options no longer included in the operating system

Microsoft Removes SwiftKey Settings from Windows 10 Version 2004
Windows 10 Feature Goes Missing in Latest Preview Build

Hopefully, this is just an experiment in the Insider program

Windows 10 Feature Goes Missing in Latest Preview Build
Reading Lamp Tackles Dyslexia with Pulsating Light

Lexilight lamp announced this week at CES 2020

Reading Lamp Tackles Dyslexia with Pulsating Light