Firefox 72 Now Available to Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS

Initially scheduled for launch on January 7th, Mozilla's latest Firefox 72 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

In development since early December 2019, the Firefox 72 web browser promises to bring Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video controls for GNU/Linux and macOS platforms as Windows users already received PiP support in the Firefox 71 release.

Picture-in-Picture is enabled by default, so after upgrading to Firefox 72, Linux and macOS users can finally watch videos from various websites in a floating window while working in other tabs by selecting the blue icon from the right edge of a video.

Firefox 72 also continues to improve the browser's built-in Enhanced Tracking Protection feature by blocking fingerprinting scripts by default on all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

"Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection marks a major new milestone in our battle against cross-site tracking: we now block fingerprinting scripts by default for all users, taking a new bold step in the fight for our users' privacy," said Mozilla.

Firefox 72 is now available to download

Among other noteworthy changes in Firefox 72, we can mention that that annoying notification request pop-ups were replaced with a speech bubble that will be displayed in the address bar when you interact with a website and doesn't interrupt your browsing session.

Firefox 72 also adds support for using client certificates from the operating system certificate store on Windows, lets developers observe object property access and writes for easier data flow tracking through an app, and removes support for blocking images from individual domains.

Without further ado, you can download the Firefox 72 web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal. However, if you want to update your installations through OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism, you'll have to wait until tomorrow.

Picture-in-Picture controls in Preferences