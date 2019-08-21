Dell Unveils New XPS 13 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop with 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Dell today announced the 9th generation of its XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux-powered laptop, which will ship with Intel's latest 10th Gen Core U CPUs.

As part of Dell's new consumer PC portfolio, the company also unveiled today a new generation of its acclaimed XPS 13 Developer Edition powered by Ubuntu Linux. The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition model 7390 is the 9th generation of its kind since the launch of the Project Sputnik portfolio supervised by Dell's George Barton.

The new Linux laptop will be available this fall powered by Intel's recently announced 10th generation "Comet Lake" Intel Core processors, and also boast upgraded components and more gorgeous displays. The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition model 7390 systems will co-exist alongside the current Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition model 9380.

Technical specifications of Dell XPS 13 (7390)

Technical specifications of Dell XPS 13 (7390) Developer Edition laptop include 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor with 4 cores or 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor with 6 cores, InfinityEdge display supporting both FHD (Full HD) and UHD (Ultra HD) resolutions and top webcam placement, as well as up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM running at 2133MHz.

Connectivity-wise, the new Dell XPS 13 (7390) Developer Edition laptop features Killer AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless chipset, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery, as well as four lanes of PCI Express Gen 3. All models will be available with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system preinstalled.

The first wave of the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and start shipping on September 5th across the US and select countries in Europe, including UK, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and Ireland, and two weeks later in Canada.

Later this fall, around October, the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops lineup will quadruple with the addition of more models powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core U series processors, including an i7 variant. Pricing details are yet to be revealed as the new laptop arrives in stock, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.