Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

The Debian Project released live and installable ISO images of their latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" operating system, which is now available to download for all supported architectures.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 is the eighth point release of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, adding no less than 186 updated packages that include security and bug fixes. As of today, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" installable and live images are now available to download from the project's homepage or via our free software portal.

While the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 live images come in six different editions with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop environments, supported on 64-bit and 32-bit hardware architectures, the install-only images are available for all the architectures that the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series supports.

These include 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPSel (MIPS Little Endian), MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z) architectures. As expected, a multi-arch (amd64 and i386) image of Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 is also available for download.

Existing users need only to update their installations

Like with all new Debian GNU/Linux releases, these ISO images are built only for those who want to deploy the operating system on new computers or reinstall their systems without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation. Therefore, existing users need only to update their installations, not to download the new ISO images.

To update your Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 point release, run the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command in a terminal emulator and reboot. For new installations, download Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 right now from our free software portal or from any of the mirrors via the official website.