Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 Released with over 180 Security Updates and Bug Fixes

An up-to-date install media for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch"

Feb 16, 2019 
Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 released
The Debian Project announced today the general availability of the eighth point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series.

Coming only a month after the Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 emergency release that, which included only an important security update for the APT package manager, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 point release is here as an up-to-date install media that contains numerous security and bug fixes, offering users a way to install the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series without having to download hundreds of updates from the official software repositories.

"This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems," said the Debian Project in an email announcement. "Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror."

Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" install and live media coming soon

As mentioned before, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" point release is packed with lots of updates. Precisely, it consists of 90 updates that add important corrections to various packages, as well as 96 security updates. In total, there are a total of 186 updated packages included in Debian GNU/Linux 9.8, which also removes 23 redundant packages. The Debian Installer has also been updated to include all these security and bug fixes.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 "Stretch" is now generally available, but live and installation mediums are yet to be released by the Debian Project, which are needed for new installations. Existing users don't need to download the new ISO images to update their installations, just run the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get full-upgrade" command in a terminal emulator to install all the updates and security patches included in this release.

