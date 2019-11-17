Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

Just one day after announcing the availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" maintenance update, the Debian Project now published live and installable ISO images for all supported architectures and flavors.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" consists of over two months of updates release through the official software repositories. It includes a total of 115 security updates and bug fixes, offering the community the most up-to-date install mediums for the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" ISO images are now available to download (see download links below) for all supported architectures, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPSel (MIPS Little Endian), MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z).

Live images are available as well with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop environments, but only for 32-bit (i386) and 64-bit (amd64) systems. As usual, a multi-arch image supporting both amd64 (64-bit) and i386 (32-bit) architectures is available as well, along with netboot images.

Only for new deployments

Once again, we remind our readers that these new ISO images have been published only for new deployments, if you want to install the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories. Existing users need only update their installations to run Debian GNU/Linux 10.2, by using the following command.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

Without any further ado, you can download the Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 installation ISOs, as well as the Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 KDE Plasma, Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 GNOME, Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 Xfce, Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 LXDE, Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 Cinnamon, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 MATE live ISOs right now through our free software portal or from any of the official mirrors.