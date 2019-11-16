Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" Released with More Than 100 Bug & Security Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the availability of the second point release to its latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Debian 10.2.

Coming a little over two months after the first point release, Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" is here as a new installation medium for those who want to deploy the operating system on new computers or reinstall and don't want to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after installation.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" contains a total of 115 changes, consisting of 66 miscellaneous bug fixes and 49 security updates for various core packages and applications included in the main archives. These have already been released to those who have the operating system installed and up to date.

"Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror," said the Debian Project.

New live and installable ISOs are coming soon

In the coming days, the Debian Project will also release new live and installable ISO images for the Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" release, which, once again, are recommended only to those who want to install the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system or reinstall their existing installations.

The rest of Debian GNU/Linux 10 and 10.1 users should only make sure their installations are up to date by running the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command in a terminal emulator or use their favorite graphical package manager to apply all available updates.