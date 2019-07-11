Debian Edu 10 Operating System Released as a Complete Linux Solution for Schools

The Debian Edu team announced the release and general availability of the Debian Edu / Skolelinux 10 "Buster" operating system based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" series.

Debian Edu, also known as Skolelinux, is a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution designed to provide a complete solution for schools and other educational environments. It comes out-of-the-box with all the tools needed to quickly set up a completely configured school network in minutes, allowing users and machines to be easily added via the GOsa² web interface. Debian Edu features the Xfce desktop environment by default and it's perfect for older computers.

"Do you have to administrate a computer lab or a whole school network? Would you like to install servers, workstations and laptops which will then work together? Do you want the stability of Debian with network services already preconfigured? Do you wish to have a web-based tool to manage systems and several hundred or even more user accounts? Then Debian Edu is for you," reads the release announcement.

What's new in Debian Edu / Skolelinux 10 "Buster"

Apart from being based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, which means the it inherits all of its components, the Debian Edu / Skolelinux 10 "Buster" releases also ships with tools for setting up site specific multi-language support, improved desktop localization for all supported languages, the GOsa²-Plugin for password management, and better TLS/SSL support in the internal network.

Moreover, Debian Edu / Skolelinux 10 "Buster" ships with the official Debian installation images, along with site specific modular installation support. It also features a new tool for re-generating LDAP databases, additional meta-packages to group educational packages by school level, support for setting up SSH and NFS services via Kerberos, and support for the X2Go server on systems with LTSP-Server profiles.

As mentioned before, Debian Edu 10 "Buster" is entirely based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, which means that you can find sources for all included packages in the main Debian archive. You can download Debian Edu / Skolelinux 10 "Buster" right now from the official website for 32-bit or 64-bit computers. If you are upgrading from the Debian Edu 9 "Stretch" series, please consult the Debian Edu manual.