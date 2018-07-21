> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App

Chrome OS will also receive a new shelf layout soon

Jul 21, 2018 10:35 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Google continues to work on the Linux app support implementation for its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks by adding initial support for installing Debian packages via the Files app.

Linux app support in Chrome OS is here, but it's currently in beta testing as Google wants to make it ready for the masses in an upcoming stable Chrome OS release. Meanwhile, Google's Chrome OS team details in a recent Chromium Gerrit commit initial support for installing Linux packages in the .deb file format used by Debian-based operating systems directly from the Files app.

This would allow Chromebook users to install Debian (.deb) packages in Chrome OS from the file manager by simply downloading the .deb package(s), which would be saved in the Downloads folder of the Files app, right click on the package to be installed and choose "Install with Linux" entry. Users will even be notified about the installation progress through a notification.

"This CL adds basic support for installing .deb files from within the file manager. An "Install with Linux (Beta)" task is added for .deb files, which will open a confirmation dialog when selected. A future CL will expand this dialog to retrieve and display detailed information about the package, such as name, version, and a description," reads the commit.

The commit also reveals the fact that Google plans to expand this initial support for installing .deb packages via the file manager by adding an appropriate error message when users select multiple .deb files or when the .deb files are outside the Linux container. Users can test these changes by switching to the Chrome Canary experimental channel if their Chromebooks support Linux apps.

The Files app now supports viewing of Linux and Android files

As Google's Chromium evangelist François Beaufort revealed earlier this week, the Chrome OS team is currently working on redesigning the Files app in Chrome OS to add a new "My Files" section that would allow users view Linux and Android files directly in the file manager, as well as to better organize your local files. This implementation is also available for testing in the Chrome Canary experimental channel.

Also in Chrome Canary, the Chrome OS team recently landed a new shelf layout where app icons are centered, pinned apps are placed on the left, and active apps are located on the right. You can test this new shelf layout by enabling the chrome://flags/#shelf-new-ui experimental flag and then restart Chrome, according to a recent Google+ post by François Beaufort.

New shelf layout in Chrome OS
New shelf layout in Chrome OS

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

Support for Linux files in the Files appNew shelf layout in Chrome OS
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Chrome OS' Files App Redesigned to Support Viewing of Android and Linux Files

New "My Files" section will better organize your files

Chrome OS' Files App Redesigned to Support Viewing of Android and Linux Files
Chromebook Users Getting App Shortcuts for Android Apps on Chrome OS

Users can test the new feature in Chrome OS Dev

Chromebook Users Getting App Shortcuts for Android Apps on Chrome OS
Looks Like 18 More Chrombooks Are Getting Support for Linux Apps Soon

Includes Chromebooks from Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and ASUS

Looks Like 18 More Chrombooks Are Getting Support for Linux Apps Soon
Google to Revamp the System Tray Menu in Chrome OS, Here's What It'll Look Like

It will make it more easy to use on touch devices

Google to Revamp the System Tray Menu in Chrome OS, Here's What It'll Look Like

Fresh Reviews

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price

Great features and a really, really small bezel

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

Latest News

Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who

Firm increasing focus on iris scanners and face recognition

Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who
Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company

Amazon stock market value surpasses $900 billion

Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company
KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader

Introduces the KPkPass and KItinerary libraries

KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader
NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations

Also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations
Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App

Chrome OS will also receive a new shelf layout soon

Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out

GNOME 3.29.4 now available as the last development snapshot

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It

A powerful tool for system administrators and power-users

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It
Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?

Or is Windows Defender secure enough to block malware?

Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?
Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps

Andromeda delayed due to software struggles

Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps