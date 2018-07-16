> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Chrome OS' Files App Redesigned to Support Viewing of Android and Linux Files

New "My Files" section will better organize your files

Jul 16, 2018 17:30 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Chromium evangelist at Google François Beaufort announced today that the Files app of the Chrome OS operating system was recently redesigned to accommodate viewing of Android and Linux files.

Apparently, Google's Chrome OS team is working on redesigning the Files app of the Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks with a new "My Files" section that promises to help you better organize your local files, including those from any Android and Linux apps you might have installed.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the new "My Files" section will include the Recent, Takeout, Shortcuts, My Files (Downloads, Google Play/Android Files, and Linux Files), External or Mounted Volumes, Images, Videos, Audio, Google Drive (My Drive, Shared with me, and Offline), as well as Add new services entries.

"The Files app features a brand new "My Files" section to better organize local files in Chrome OS canary channel, given the addition of Android and Linux files. It also takes this as an opportunity to improve the side navigation to clearly group root types," said François Beaufort on Google+.

Here's how to test the new Files app in Chrome OS

As noted by François Beaufort above, the redesigned Files app with the new "My Files" section is currently available for public testing in the Chrome OS Canary experimental channel. So if you want to test it right now, you'll have to first enable the experimental Chrome Canary channel on your Chromebook.

You can do that by entering developer mode and then enable the Chrome Canary channel from the Abobe Chrome OS settings section in Chrome. However, you should keep in mind that this is still experimental so it is recommended you wait until a new stable Chrome OS release introduces the revamped Files app.

Files app in Chrome OS
Files app in Chrome OS
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Chromebook Users Getting App Shortcuts for Android Apps on Chrome OS

Users can test the new feature in Chrome OS Dev

Chromebook Users Getting App Shortcuts for Android Apps on Chrome OS
Looks Like 18 More Chrombooks Are Getting Support for Linux Apps Soon

Includes Chromebooks from Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and ASUS

Looks Like 18 More Chrombooks Are Getting Support for Linux Apps Soon
Google to Revamp the System Tray Menu in Chrome OS, Here's What It'll Look Like

It will make it more easy to use on touch devices

Google to Revamp the System Tray Menu in Chrome OS, Here's What It'll Look Like
Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera

Samsung's 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook got revamped

Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera

Fresh Reviews

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Latest News

GitHub Announces Security Flaw Alerts for Python Code

Developers to be warned of vulnerabilities in their projects

GitHub Announces Security Flaw Alerts for Python Code
Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help

Depends entirely on the community if there's 32-bit support

Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help
Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Now available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems too

Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels
Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions

Also adds a new settings page and site settings pop-up

Opera 55 Web Browser Enters Beta with Support for Installing Chrome Extensions
Microsoft Releases KB4345459 and KB4345424 for Windows 7, Windows 8.1

New patches published for older Windows versions too

Microsoft Releases KB4345459 and KB4345424 for Windows 7, Windows 8.1
Selena Gomez Hacker Could Spend 9 Years in Prison After Leaking Personal Files

New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Hacker Could Spend 9 Years in Prison After Leaking Personal Files
Leak Shows Cheaper iPhone Will Have Thicker Bezels

Photo claims to show panels of new iPhones

Leak Shows Cheaper iPhone Will Have Thicker Bezels
Microsoft’s iPhone Browser Updated with New Features

Several improvements released for Edge beta on iOS

Microsoft’s iPhone Browser Updated with New Features
Microsoft Reveals Major New Skype Features: Read Receipts and Call Recording

New features coming later this summer to Skype

Microsoft Reveals Major New Skype Features: Read Receipts and Call Recording
Samsung to Counter Cheaper iPhone with Iris Scanner on Budget Models

Company working on premium upgrades for budget phones

Samsung to Counter Cheaper iPhone with Iris Scanner on Budget Models