Canonical Apologizes for Boot Failure in Ubuntu 18.10 & 18.04, Fix Available Now

Canonical released a new kernel update for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) and Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems to address a regression introduces by the last kernel security patch.

After patching a nasty Linux kernel regression in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, Canonical now addressed another regression affecting the Linux 4.18 kernel packages of Ubuntu 18.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS systems, which was introduced by an important kernel security update released earlier this week.

The kernel security update that Canonical published on February 4th was available for Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 16.0.4 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS systems, but only Ubuntu 18.10 machines were affected by a regression that could prevent them from booting when certain graphics chipsets are used.

"USN-3878-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, that update introduced a regression that could prevent systems with certain graphics chipsets from booting. This update fixes the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Canonical in a security advisory.

Users are urged to update their kernels immediately

The regression affects not only Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) systems, but also Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) machines running the Linux 4.18 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from Ubuntu 18.10, which will be included in the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS point release, due for release on February 14th.

If you're running Ubuntu 18.10 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 4.18, you are urged to update your kernel packages immediately to linux-image 4.18.0-15.16 on Ubuntu 18.10 or to linux-image 4.18.0-15.16~18.04.1 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. To update your system, follow the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades.