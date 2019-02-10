> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Apologizes for Boot Failure in Ubuntu 18.10 & 18.04, Fix Available Now

Ubuntu 18.10 and 18.04.1 LTS are affected by the regression

Feb 10, 2019 14:06 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Updating Ubuntu
   Updating Ubuntu

Canonical released a new kernel update for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) and Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems to address a regression introduces by the last kernel security patch.

After patching a nasty Linux kernel regression in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, Canonical now addressed another regression affecting the Linux 4.18 kernel packages of Ubuntu 18.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS systems, which was introduced by an important kernel security update released earlier this week.

The kernel security update that Canonical published on February 4th was available for Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 16.0.4 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS systems, but only Ubuntu 18.10 machines were affected by a regression that could prevent them from booting when certain graphics chipsets are used.

"USN-3878-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, that update introduced a regression that could prevent systems with certain graphics chipsets from booting. This update fixes the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Canonical in a security advisory.

Users are urged to update their kernels immediately

The regression affects not only Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) systems, but also Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) machines running the Linux 4.18 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from Ubuntu 18.10, which will be included in the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS point release, due for release on February 14th.

If you're running Ubuntu 18.10 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 4.18, you are urged to update your kernel packages immediately to linux-image 4.18.0-15.16 on Ubuntu 18.10 or to linux-image 4.18.0-15.16~18.04.1 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. To update your system, follow the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs

The new Serval WS models to be available for sale next week

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More

KDE Applications 18.12.1 is also available in the repos

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More
KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18

KDE Applications 18.12.2 is now available for download

KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18
LibreOffice 6.2 Officially Released with New NotebookBar UI, Many Improvements

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.2 Officially Released with New NotebookBar UI, Many Improvements
LibreOffice 6.1 Is Now Ready for Mainstream Users and Enterprise Deployments

LibreOffice 6.1.5 released with over 70 bug fixes

LibreOffice 6.1 Is Now Ready for Mainstream Users and Enterprise Deployments

Fresh Reviews

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

Latest News

Google Outs Chrome OS 72 with Android Improvements, Picture in Picture Support

It's coming soon to a Chromebook near you

Google Outs Chrome OS 72 with Android Improvements, Picture in Picture Support
The Division 2 Is Better and That's Everything We Need

It's not revolutionary, but it doesn't need to

The Division 2 Is Better and That's Everything We Need
Canonical Apologizes for Boot Failure in Ubuntu 18.10 & 18.04, Fix Available Now

Ubuntu 18.10 and 18.04.1 LTS are affected by the regression

Canonical Apologizes for Boot Failure in Ubuntu 18.10 & 18.04, Fix Available Now
The 2019 iPhones Won’t Be a Single Cent Cheaper than the Current Models

Prices for the iPhone lineup to remain the same - report

The 2019 iPhones Won’t Be a Single Cent Cheaper than the Current Models
Google Chrome to Get Tab Previews a la Microsoft Edge

New feature currently being developed for Chrome

Google Chrome to Get Tab Previews a la Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Wants Windows Users to Give Up on Internet Explorer Once and for All

Software giant preparing for the debut of its browser

Microsoft Wants Windows Users to Give Up on Internet Explorer Once and for All
Windows 10 Version 1903 Build 18334 Now Available with Gaming Updates

New build shipped to users in the Fast ring

Windows 10 Version 1903 Build 18334 Now Available with Gaming Updates
System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs

The new Serval WS models to be available for sale next week

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More

KDE Applications 18.12.1 is also available in the repos

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More