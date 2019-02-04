> > >
Canonical Patches Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Multiple regressions were addressed in Ubuntu 18.04's kernel

Feb 4, 2019 
Updating Ubuntu
   Updating Ubuntu

Canonical released an updated kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users to address a regression that occurred after users updated their systems to the latest Linux kernel security update.

On January 27th, Canonical released a major kernel security update for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, addressing no less than eleven vulnerabilities, seven of which affected the EXT4 file system implementation within the Linux kernel. The flaws affected Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and its derivatives.

At that moment in time, users were urged to update their Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems to the linux-image 4.15.0-44.47 kernel if they used Linux kernel 4.15, as well as to linux-image 4.18.0-14.15~18.04.1 if they used the Linux 4.18 kernel series. However, it would appear that the Linux 4.15 kernel update introduced an unwanted regression.

"USN-3871-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Unfortunately, that update introduced regressions with docking station displays and mounting ext4 file systems with the meta_bg option enabled. This update fixes the problems. We apologize for the inconvenience," reads the security advisory.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

If you're using the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system with the Linux 4.15 kernel series, you are urged to update the kernel to linux-image 4.15.0-45.48, which will automatically replace the previous linux-image 4.15.0-44.47 kernel release last week. Users using Linux kernel 4.18 are not affected by this regression.

To update, simply run the "sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade" command in the Terminal app and then reboot your computer once the new kernel was successfully installed. Please note that you'll also have to reinstall any third-party kernel modules you might have installed on your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS computer.

