Zorin OS Makes It Easy to Deploy Linux-Powered Computers in Schools, Businesses

They announced a new tool called Zorin Grid

Jan 16, 2020 
Zorin Grid dashboard
   Zorin Grid dashboard

The Zorin OS development team announced today a new tool to make it easier for organizations to deploy a fleet of Linux-powered computers and administrate them from a a centralized place.

Meet Zorin Grid, an in-house built tool whose whole purpose is to make it simple for IT administrators to set up, manage, and secure a fleet of Linux-powered computers in any type of organization, including small and medium sized businesses or schools and universities. The tool also provides a centralized place to administrate all these computers.

"We've been working on a major new product over the past 2 years, and we’re excited to finally introduce it to you today. We're moving onto the next part of the Zorin OS master plan: to bring Linux into the working world; into businesses, schools, and organizations. We’re making this possible with the help of our new product called Zorin Grid," reads today's announcement.

Coming this summer

Among the tasks that Zorin Grid allows IT administrators to perform remotely, we can mention installing, updating and uninstalling applications, setting up and enforcing security policies, monitoring the status of all computers in a network, tracking software and hardware inventory, as well as to set up various desktop settings.

"We're aiming to give businesses, schools, and organizations around the world a better alternative to Windows and macOS. With Zorin OS + Zorin Grid, we want to let organizations work more efficiently with their technology, stay safer from cybersecurity threats, reduce costs, and free IT from repetitive maintenance, so they can focus on what matters," said the Zorin OS team.

Zorin Grid will be cloud based to make it easier for IT administrators to control their fleet of Linux-powered computers from anywhere, anytime. The first release of Zorin Grid will be available sometime this summer and it'll only support Zorin OS computers at launch as support for other Linux-based operating system is planned for a future release.

