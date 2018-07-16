> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Your Help Is Needed to Test VeraCrypt Support in the Tails Anonymous OS, GNOME

For unlocking encrypted volumes and offering better security

Jul 16, 2018 03:34 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The team behind the famous Tails operating system, also known as the Amnesic Incognito Live System or simply Anonymous OS, needs your help to test the integration of the VeraCrypt disk encryption software.

In an attempt to provide Tails users with better security, the team is working hard these days on the integration of the VeraCrypt open-source and free disk encryption utility used for on-the-fly encryption of encrypted disk drives into the next-generation Tails OS as well as the GNOME desktop environment it uses by default.

This will let Tails users easily unlock encrypted volumes on-the-fly when using the anonymous live system to stay hidden online while protecting their identity and privacy. To makes things even easier, they created the VeraCrypt Mounter utility for unlocking VeraCrypt encrypted drives.

"We worked to integrate VeraCrypt support into the existing GNOME workflow for unlocking encrypted volumes. As a result, most of the features already provided for LUKS volumes are now also provided for VeraCrypt volumes," explain the developers. "Additionally, we created a small application, VeraCrypt Mounter."

Here's how VeraCrypt integration will work and how to test it now

VeraCrypt integration in Tails will work by allowing users to unlock encrypted volumes through the GNOME Disks and Nautilus (GNOME Files) applications if they stick to using the default GNOME desktop environment offered on the live ISO image. VeraCrypt will be able to recognize encrypted volumes that include file containers with the ".hc" file extension.

With the VeraCrypt Mounter utility created by the Tails development team specifically for their Linux-based operating system, users will also be able to unlock encrypted volumes that do not contain file containers with the ".hc" extension. To test VeraCrypt integration in Tails and GNOME right now, you can download the latest Tails beta release as instructed in the recent call for testing.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates

Including KDE Plasma 5.12.6, Firefox 61.0.1, and Mesa 18.1.3

While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws
openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4

Linux kernel 4.17.4 and Mesa 18.1.3 have also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4
Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" Is Now Available with 100 Security Updates

Installation images are now available to download

Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" Is Now Available with 100 Security Updates

Fresh Reviews

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Latest News

Yahoo Messenger Is Officially Dead

The app and service are no longer available

Yahoo Messenger Is Officially Dead
Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta 4 with Support for MacBook Pro 2018

Developers can now install the new beta versions

Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta 4 with Support for MacBook Pro 2018
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent

AWS Systems Manager Agent comes pre-installed in latest AMIs

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent
iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and watchOS 5 to Include More Than 70 New Emoji Characters

Apple celebrates "World Emoji Day" with new emoji

iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and watchOS 5 to Include More Than 70 New Emoji Characters
Chrome OS' Files App Redesigned to Support Viewing of Android and Linux Files

New "My Files" section will better organize your files

Chrome OS' Files App Redesigned to Support Viewing of Android and Linux Files
Is Microsoft Doing the Right Thing by Killing Off the Surface Phone Dream?

Surface Phone would never see daylight, company says

Is Microsoft Doing the Right Thing by Killing Off the Surface Phone Dream?
How to Block Toast Notifications on Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Not a fan of toast notifications? Block them all

How to Block Toast Notifications on Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Why Microsoft Isn’t Building an Android Phone (Yet)

Rumor has it Microsoft is working on an Android device

Why Microsoft Isn’t Building an Android Phone (Yet)
Watch Out, Microsoft: Apple Wants to Make iPad a Real Computer

First step: full Photoshop version coming to the iPad

Watch Out, Microsoft: Apple Wants to Make iPad a Real Computer
Microsoft Releases Office for Android Update with New Features

July update now ready for Microsoft Office on Android

Microsoft Releases Office for Android Update with New Features