Xubuntu 19.10 Released with Xfce 4.14 Desktop Environment, ZFS on Root, and More

Also introduces Xfce Screensaver and new keyboard shortcuts

Oct 17, 2019 16:05 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Xubuntu 19.10
   Xubuntu 19.10

Xubuntu 19.10 has been released today as part of the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, a major release that brings new features and improvements.

Packed with the same under-the-hood components as Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), such as Linux kernel 5.3 and GCC 9.2.1, Xubuntu 19.10 is here to offer fans of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. The major highlight being the recently released Xfce 4.14 desktop environment.

Xubuntu 19.10 also replaces the Light Locker lockscreen utility used since Xubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) with the more modern Xfce Screensaver application, which deeply integrates with the Xfce 4.14 desktop environment and adds support for suspend and hibernate on laptops, support for X11 screensaver signals and all Xscreensaver screensavers, and DPMS support.

Color emoji, ZFS on root, and new keyboard shortcuts

Also new in the Xubuntu 19.10 release are two new keyboard shortcuts, namely Super + L to lock your session and Super + D to display and hide your desktop, which make transitioning from other desktop environments easier, support for using color emoji, as well as experimental support for the ZFS file system as the root filesystem in the installer.

Of course, Xubuntu 19.10 includes up-to-date Xfce core components, applications, and panel plugins, as well as updated Thunar plugins and other packages from the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release. You can download Xubuntu 19.10 right now from our free Linux software portal, which can be installed only on 64-bit (adm64) systems.

The new ISO image is targeted mainly towards new installations of Xubuntu, which means that you can also upgrade from Xubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) or a previous release by following the instructions we provided on this tutorial, as long as it's a 64-bit installation, as older 32-bit installations require you to reinstall the OS.

