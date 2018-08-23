> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Aug 23, 2018 17:39 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

If you want to have some fun this coming weekend pranking your colleagues or friends, there's now an Electron app with Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system that you can run on Linux, Mac, or even Windows computers.

Yes, you're reading it right, someone just packed the very old Windows 95 operating system in an Electron app, which can be installed on any platform thanks to GitHub's open-source framework for building and distributing universal binaries on Windows, Linux, and Mac systems.

According to developer Felix Rieseberg, you'll get the full Windows 95 experience after installing and running his new Electron app, no matter what operating system you're currently using. The Windows 95 Electron app has a little over 100MB in size and it works quite well even though was meant as a joke.

Here's how to run Windows 95 on Linux, Mac, and even Windows

If you want to install Windows 95 on your GNU/Linux distribution or on your Mac computer, or even better on your Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 PC, you can download the Electron app for your operating system right now from Felix Rieseberg's GitHub page, install and run it.

Mac users need only to extract the archive and double click the app to use it. It's that simple! And voilà, you're running a full-featured Windows 95 operating system, just like back in the days when personal computers were invented. To exit the app, simply press the Esc key on your keyboard.

For GNU/Linux users, the Windows 95 Electron app is available as both RPM and DEB packages so you can install it on a wide-range of Debian or Red Hat-based operating systems. The source code is available in all its glory on GitHub, where you can check out other interesting work by developer Felix Rieseberg.

Booting Windows 95
Booting Windows 95
Windows 95 start menu
Windows 95 start menu
Windows 95 My Computer
Windows 95 My Computer
Windows 95 run dialog
Windows 95 run dialog
Windows 95 as an Electron app
Windows 95 as an Electron app

Photo Gallery (5 Images)

Windows 95 as an Electron app
Windows 95 as an Electron appBooting Windows 95
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More
After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 18.10 will be the first release with LXQt by default

After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10
GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Now ready for public testing with latest Nautilus release

GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Fresh Reviews

Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

An adventure that's surprisingly fun to play through

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Latest News

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

The new betas are now available via OTA updates

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App
Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks

The company will donate $1 for each Apple Pay transaction

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6

With innovative Z-series full-frame mirrorless system

Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More
After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 18.10 will be the first release with LXQt by default

After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10
GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Now ready for public testing with latest Nautilus release

GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support
KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops

Features the KDE Plasma desktop optimized for the Pinebook

KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops