Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App

If you want to have some fun this coming weekend pranking your colleagues or friends, there's now an Electron app with Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system that you can run on Linux, Mac, or even Windows computers.

Yes, you're reading it right, someone just packed the very old Windows 95 operating system in an Electron app, which can be installed on any platform thanks to GitHub's open-source framework for building and distributing universal binaries on Windows, Linux, and Mac systems.

According to developer Felix Rieseberg, you'll get the full Windows 95 experience after installing and running his new Electron app, no matter what operating system you're currently using. The Windows 95 Electron app has a little over 100MB in size and it works quite well even though was meant as a joke.

Here's how to run Windows 95 on Linux, Mac, and even Windows

If you want to install Windows 95 on your GNU/Linux distribution or on your Mac computer, or even better on your Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 PC, you can download the Electron app for your operating system right now from Felix Rieseberg's GitHub page, install and run it.

Mac users need only to extract the archive and double click the app to use it. It's that simple! And voilà, you're running a full-featured Windows 95 operating system, just like back in the days when personal computers were invented. To exit the app, simply press the Esc key on your keyboard.

For GNU/Linux users, the Windows 95 Electron app is available as both RPM and DEB packages so you can install it on a wide-range of Debian or Red Hat-based operating systems. The source code is available in all its glory on GitHub, where you can check out other interesting work by developer Felix Rieseberg.

Booting Windows 95

Windows 95 start menu

Windows 95 My Computer

Windows 95 run dialog