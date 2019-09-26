> >
Watch: The First Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone in Action

Purism shares video of Librem 5 phone in action

Sep 26, 2019 
Librem 5 Linux phone
   Librem 5 Linux phone

Purism has published today a video of the first ever privacy and security-focused Librem 5 Linux smartphone that roll of the assembly line.

Purism has just kicked off the shipping process of its Librem 5 Linux smartphone on September 24th, which will be released in batches until Q4 2020, and now the hardware manufacturer known for its privacy and security-focused Linux-powered laptops has shared a video of the first-ever Librem 5 Linux smartphone.

As you can see in the 37 second video attached at the end of the article, the Librem 5 Linux phone works pretty well and it kinda looks an Android smartphone. Purism has showcased web browsing, app switching, messages, contacts, and the PureOS software store from you can install more apps.

Powered by Purism's Debian-based PureOS Linux

Software-wise, the Librem 5 Linux phone is powered by Purism's Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system and uses the mobile version of the well-known GNOME desktop environment, which is packed with several in-house built apps created by Purism for the Librem 5 smartphone.

Hardware-wise, Librem 5 boasts a 5.7-inch IPS TFT display with 720x1440 resolution, an i.MX8M Quad-Core Cortex A53 64-bit ARM 1.5GHz CPU that supports OpenGL/ES 3.1, OpenCL 1.2, and Vulkan graphics stacks, 3GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC internal storage with microSD storage expansion slot for additional storage.

It also features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.x, GPS, USB 3.0 Type-C port, smartcard reader with 2FF card slot, microSIM slot for cellular, three hardware kill switches for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, cellular baseband, as well as camera and microphone, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and a 3,500mAh user replaceable Li-ion battery.

The Librem 5 Linux phone is available to order right now for $699 USD from Purism's online store. The first batch is already shipping to backers until October 22nd, but it features the initial Librem 5 board with all hardware components, an individual milled case with loose fit, varying alignment, and hand crafted unfinished switch caps.

Play Video
