VirtualBox Adds Support for Linux Kernel 5.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta

VirtualBox 6.0.14 is now available for Linux, Mac & Windows

Oct 16, 2019 
VirtualBox 6.0.14 released
Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.0.14, a new maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 6.0 series of their open-source and cross-platform virtualization software.

VirtualBox 6.0.14 is here to add support for new technologies, fix bug, and add various improvements. For example it implements support for the Linux 5.3 kernel series, as well as for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, CentOS Linux 7.7, Oracle Linux 7.7m and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta operating systems.

On top of that, VirtualBox 6.0.14 improves the detection of the Python version during the creation of the RPM package on Linux hosts to address some installation issues addresses and package dependencies, and improves shared folders for Linux guests, especially when unmounting them in service script.

USB, audio, networking, and 3D fixes

VirtualBox 6.0.14 also brings various improvements and bug fixes for all supported platforms, including better support for systems with many processors, better support for some Intel hosts, better support for macOS 10.15 Catalina hosts, and compatibility with more guests running ALSA setups with the AC'97 emulation.

Some flicker and redraw issues, as well as crashes with some applications were fixed in the 3D area when using either the VBoxSVGA or VMSVGA graphics adapters, a potential issue that may interrupt signalling for network adapters in UEFI guests was addressed as well, and device capturing for passthrough was made more reliable and accurate and reliable on Windows hosts.

The full changelog is available here if you're curious to know all the technical details about the bugs fixed in VirtualBox 6.0.14, which you can download right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems through our free software portal. Don't forget to also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack after updating VirtualBox.

