VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New

It's now available to download for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Dec 18, 2018 22:21 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
VirtualBox 6.0 released
Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.0, the next-generation series of the open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Windows, and Mac systems.

Several months in development, VirtualBox 6.0 is finally here as the most advanced release of the widely used virtualization software that lets users run various operating systems in virtual machines on the same or different hosts. As expected, this is a major release that adds important new features to the application.

Highlights of VirtualBox 6.0 include support for exporting virtual machines to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, much-improved HiDPI and scaling support for high-end displays, including better detection of displays, support for surround speaker setups for Windows 10 Build 1809 users, and Hyper-V support on Windows hosts for better performance.

VirtualBox 6.0 also brings a major revamp to the UI, providing users with a much simpler and intuitive graphical interface that will help them set up virtual machines in a few minutes without any hassle. These include a new file manager that puts users in control of the guest filesystem to easily copy files between the virtual machine and the host operating system.

Linux kernel 4.20 support, other improvements

Among other noteworthy improvements implemented in VirtualBox 6.0, we can mention support for the soon-to-be-released Linux 4.20 kernel for Linux-based hosts, 3D graphics support for Windows guests, VMSVGA 3D graphics device emulation for Linux and Solaris-based guests, initial support for macOS Guest Additions, and a new vboximg-mount utility for macOS hosts to allow users to access the contents of guest disks on the host.

VirtualBox 6.0 also brings better audio and video recording, improved support for attaching and detaching remote desktop connections, better serial port emulation, networking and iSCSI fixes,  support for DHCP options in VirtualBox Manager, performance improvements for shared folders, and initial shared folder support for OS/2 Guest Additions. Download VirtualBox 6.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now.

