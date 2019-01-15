VirtualBox 6.0.2 Released with Support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.4

Oracle released today the first point release to the massive VirtualBox 6.0 series announced at the end of 2018, fixing various annoyances and implementing more new features and enhancements.

VirtualBox 6.0 brought numerous new features and improvements to the open-source and cross-platform virtualization software used by millions of computer users worldwide to run multiple operating systems on their PCs. These include a major user interface revamp, the ability to export virtual machines to the Oracle Cloud infrastructure, better 4K/HiDPI support for high-end displays, and support for Linux kernel 4.20.

VirtualBox 6.0.2 is the first maintenance update to the VirtualBox 6.0 series, adding support for building the VirtualBox drivers on the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.4 operating system, implementing a new virtual optical disk creation window in the UI, making the VirtualBoxVM command accessible on Linux and macOS hosts, supporting older Linux kernels for building the shared folder driver, and fixing resetting of USB devices on Linux guests.

VirtualBox 6.0.2 fixes a conflict between Debian and Oracle build desktop files

Among other changes implemented in the VirtualBox 6.0.2 update, we can mention user interface fixes for creating desktop shortcuts for starting virtual machines, the ability to allow users to select host drives from the First Run window, support for attaching empty host optical drives, better support for VBoxSVGA graphics for multi-monitor configurations on Windows guests, and a fix for a conflict between Debian and Oracle build desktop files on Linux hosts.

VirtualBox 6.0.2 also fixes a regression that may have caused some PCnet PCI guest drivers to no longer detect the emulated hardware, a black screen issue with VBoxSVGA graphics when 3D was disabled on Windows guests, as well as a write regression for OS/2 shared folders introduced in VirtualBox 6.0. All users are urged to update immediately, and you can download VirtualBox 6.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now from our free software portal.