Valve Releases Steam Link App for Android to Stream Games to Mobile Devices

The Android app is currently available in beta

May 17, 2018 18:00 GMT 
Valve has released on Thursday the Android version of its Steam Link app in a beta flavor to let users stream their Steam games library to mobile devices powered by Google's Android operating system.

The Steam Link app for Android can now be downloaded from Google Play store and installed on your Android-powered smartphone, tablet or Android TV. The app is free to download and install, and it lets you stream your Steam games to any device where the Steam Link app is installed.

"The Steam Link app is available free of charge, streaming your Steam games to phones, tablets, and TV. No download or service fees apply," said Valve. "The Steam Link app supports the Steam Controller over Bluetooth, as well as other popular Bluetooth controllers, mice, and keyboards."

Here's how to get started with Steam Link app for Android

If you want to extend your Steam gaming experience to your Android-powered smartphone, tablet or TV, you'll have to download and install the Steam Link app on the devices where you want to stream the games. Then pair the Steam Link app with a supported Bluetooth controller, including Valve's Steam Controller.

Connect the Steam Link app to a local computer running Steam Client over your local network. Linux, Mac, and Windows operating systems are supported. For best performance, Valve recommends that you connect over a 5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 ac wireless network or a wired ethernet network.

Be aware that to pair a Steam Controller with the Steam Link app on your Android device you'll have to first update the firmware to enable the recently added Bluetooth LE support that Valve implemented in the latest Steam Client stable update released yesterday for Linux, Mac, and Windows operating systems.

The Steam Link app works through Valve's In-Home Streaming technology and supports Android 5.0 or newer. The Steam Link app will be available for iOS devices beginning May 21, 2018, allowing gamers to stream their Steam games library to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV devices.

