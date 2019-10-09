> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Now Available for Testing with Improved, Smarter Keyboard

It's coming soon to an Ubuntu Phone near you

Oct 9, 2019 19:08 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 available for testing
   Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 available for testing

The UBports community announced today the availability for public testing of the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 software update for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices.

Originally planned as a small update that was supposed to contain only some bug fixes and improvements, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 release appears to bring quite some enhancements for Ubuntu Phones, such as a much-improved and smarter keyboard that introduces a Dvorak keyboard layout option, improvements to the Japanese and Polish layouts, as well as a new way to edit text.

"Using this feature, you can move around your typed text, undo and redo actions, move around a text selection rectangle, and use the cut/copy/paste commands, all from the same overlay. To get started, press and hold the space bar," explained UBports. "We are still unsure about the discoverability of this feature, so stay tuned for changes that will make it even easier to find and use."

Browser improvements, push notifications for everyone

UBports' in-house built Morph Browser web browser for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system also got some enhancements during the development cycle of the OTA-11 software update, among which we can mention the ability to save page zoom level per-site, the ability to set "Always allow" or "Always deny" on location access per-site, the ability to blacklist access to certain sites, and support for sites to launch apps via custom URL handlers like tel:// for launch the dialer.

On top of that, Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 promises to bring push notifications for everyone, without the requirement of having an Ubuntu One account, support for more devices powered by Android 7.1, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth fixes for Nexus 5 devices so they won't be so CPU and battery hungry anymore, and improvements for MMS messaging. You can try Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 on your Ubuntu Phone right now by following the instructions provided by UBports here.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Adoption

Packages are coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Adoption
SparkyLinux 5.9 Released with Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

It is now powered by Linux kernel 4.19.67 LTS

SparkyLinux 5.9 Released with Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Canonical Releases Major Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS

Eighteen security vulnerabilities were fixed in Linux 5.0

Canonical Releases Major Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04 LTS
Calibre Open-Source eBook Management App Gets Major Release After Two Years

Calibre 4.0 is out now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Calibre Open-Source eBook Management App Gets Major Release After Two Years
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac

Brings numerous new additions to Total War: WARHAMMER II

Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy VII Remake by More Than a Month

Developers need more time to apply final polish to the game

Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy VII Remake by More Than a Month
Windows Is All About Windows 10 Now

Microsoft can finally go all-in on its Windows 10 push

Windows Is All About Windows 10 Now
Windows 10 Finally Has a Browser People Won’t Use to Download Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge rebuilt on the Chromium engine

Windows 10 Finally Has a Browser People Won’t Use to Download Google Chrome
Reminder: You Can Still Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for Free

There’s no better time to do it than today

Reminder: You Can Still Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for Free
Killing Off the iPhone Lightning Port Might Not Be Apple’s Decision After All

European Union resumes talks over universal port

Killing Off the iPhone Lightning Port Might Not Be Apple’s Decision After All
Vivaldi Browser to Support Windows 7 for At Least 18 More Months

Vivaldi will follow the Google Chrome schedule

Vivaldi Browser to Support Windows 7 for At Least 18 More Months
Microsoft to Release Update for “Extraordinarily Scary” Windows Vulnerability

The fix will be published today on Patch Tuesday

Microsoft to Release Update for “Extraordinarily Scary” Windows Vulnerability
UK Intelligence Agency Says You Must Give Up on Windows 7 Right Here, Right Now

Windows 7 will be discontinued by Microsoft today

UK Intelligence Agency Says You Must Give Up on Windows 7 Right Here, Right Now
The Mysterious 5.4-inch iPhone Will Be As Big As the iPhone 8

This could be the smallest iPhone launching in the fall

The Mysterious 5.4-inch iPhone Will Be As Big As the iPhone 8