Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Will Reach End of Life on January 23, 2020

Canonical announced today that the Ubuntu 19.04 operating system will reach end of life later this month on January 23rd, urging all users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.10.

Released nine months ago on April 18th, 2019, Ubuntu 19.04 was dubbed by Canonical as the "Disco Dingo" and was the first Ubuntu release to ship with a Linux 5.x kernel. Ubuntu 19.04 also included the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment, a new icon theme, and various desktop refinements and updated components.

Ubuntu 19.04 was a release for bleeding-edge users, which means that Canonical only offered nine months of support. Starting January 23rd, Canonical will no longer release software updates and security patches for Ubuntu 19.04, which means that users will have to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine).

"As a non-LTS release, 19.04 has a 9-month support cycle and, as such, the support period is now nearing its end and Ubuntu 19.04 will reach end of life on Thursday, Jan 23rd," said Adam Conrad on behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team. "At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 19.04."

Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) now

Canonical encourages all Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) users to upgrade their installations on desktop or server, as well as any of the supported flavors, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, etc., to the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release by following the upgrade instructions at https://help.ubuntu.com/community/EoanUpgrades.

You can upgrade easily by following our How to Upgrade Ubuntu 19.04 to Ubuntu 19.10 tutorial or by performing a fresh install. The latter is highly recommended in most cases for better performance, but please keep in mind to do a backup of your most important files before upgrading. Don't forget to upgrade before January 23rd, 2020.