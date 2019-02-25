Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Enters Feature Freeze, Beta Available March 28th

Canonical is working hard on the next major release of its popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), which recently entered a new important development phase, Feature Freeze.

As of February 21st, 2019, the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system series has officially entered Feature Freeze phase, which means that no new features will be added to the upcoming release until its final release on April 18th. Ubuntu 19.04 will ship with the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment and Linux kernel 4.20.

Therefore, Canonical urges all Ubuntu developers and package maintainers to focus their efforts on fixing bugs instead of adding new features to the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) series, though exceptions are allowed as per https://wiki.ubuntu.com/FreezeExceptionProcess.

"As per the release schedule, Disco Dingo is now in Feature Freeze," said Adam Conrad in a mailing list announcement on Thursday. "Ideally, you will all now be focusing on bug fixing and not on getting new features into the release. [...] Remember that version strings don't matter for Feature Freeze. If you upload a new upstream release and it has no new features than you don't need an exception."

Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) to enter beta on March 28th

As Canonical dropped the Alpha milestones from the development cycle of new Ubuntu Linux releases, replacing them with so-called Ubuntu Testing Weeks, the first and only public development version of Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) is the beta release, which is expected to arrive on March 28th, 2019.

After that, Release Candidate (RC) milestones might be available on April 11th if last-minute bugs are discovered during the beta phase. The final release of the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system is scheduled for April 18th, 2019, promising new features and enhancement that will be revealed in time.