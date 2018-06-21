> >
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Is Now Certified on Intel's NUC Mini PCs and IoT Boards

The certification was given for IoT device development

Jun 21, 2018 
Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system used by millions of computer users worldwide, announced today that Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is now certified on Intel's NUCs for IoT device development.

Released on April 21, 2016, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) is a long-term supported release that will receive security and software updates for five years, until April 2021, as well as a total of five point releases ending with Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS, which is expected to arrive in early August 2018.

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is Canonical's 6th LTS release and the last to use the Unity desktop environment by default. The operating system is compatible with a wide-range of hardware components, including Intel's NUC mini PCs, but now, after a partnership between Intel and Canonical, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is officially certified for NUC devices.

In the announcement, Canonical says that the partnership between them and Intel aims to helps the device manufacturers and developers alike to more easily deploy IoT (Internet of Things) devices based on the Intel NUC, which can be used for numerous applications ranging from home entertainment to digital signage.

Here are the Intel NUCs certified for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

IoT device manufactures interested in deploying their devices with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on board, should know that not all of Intel's NUC mini PCs are certified for Canonical's 6th long-term support release of Ubuntu Linux, which Canonical expects to remove the friction usually experienced when deploying IoT devices into the market.

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS certified Intel NUC Mini PCs include the Intel NUC Mini PCs with 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7300U or i3-7100U and Windows 10 Pro (NUC7i5DNKPC, NUC7i3DNKTC, and NUC7i3DNHNC), as well as Intel NUC Mini PC with Intel Celeron J4005 and Windows 10 (NUC7CJYSAL).

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS certified Intel NUC Kit and Boards include the Intel NUC Kit and Board with 7th Generation Intel Core i7-8650U, i5-7300U, i5-7300, and i3-7100U (NUC7i7DNKE, NUC7i7DNHE, NUC7i7DNBE, NUC7i5DNKE, NUC7i5DNHE, NUC7i5DNBE, NUC7i3DNKE, NUC7i3DNHE, and NUC7i3DNBE).

The Intel NUC Kit and Board with Intel Pentium Silver J5005 (NUC7PJYH) and Intel NUC Kit and Board with Intel Celeron J4005 (NUC7CJYH) are certified as well for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), which supports Canonical's Snap universal binary format for easy deployment of application and software updates.

