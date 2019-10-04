> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac

Brings numerous new additions to Total War: WARHAMMER II

Oct 4, 2019 14:25 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC out now for Linux and macOS
   Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC out now for Linux and macOS

British video games publisher Feral Interactive announced the general availability of The Hunter & the Beast DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game for both Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, the Total War: WARHAMMER II was ported by Feral Interactive to the Linux and macOS platforms on November 20th, 2018. The game launched with the Mortal Empires DLC, as well as other free or paid DLCs that where released since the initial launch of the game back in October 2017.

The Hunter & the Beast is the latest Downloadable Content (DLC) for Total War: WARHAMMER II, bringing many new additions like two new Legendary Lords: Markus Wulfhart, who leads the Huntsmarshal’s Expedition (Empire), and Nakai The Wanderer, who leads the Spirit of the Jungle (Lizardmen). Both the new Legendary Lords come with their own faction mechanics, legendary items, quest-chains, campaign narrative, and skill-trees for the Vortex Campaign.

The The Hunter & the Beast DLC also adds two new Lord types, namely Hunter Generals and Ancient Kroxigors, four new unique Hero units for the Empire, along with new Archers, Huntsmen, and War Wagons units, new units for the Lizardmen, including Dread Saurians, Sacred Kroxigors, and Razordon Hunting packs, as well as new Regiments of Renown for both the Empire and the Lizardmen to unlock, recruit, and field.

Available now on Steam or the Feral Store

Also new in the The Hunter & the Beast DLC are devastating new ranged units, mobile gunpowder batteries, and fabled Hunter Heroes for the Huntsmarshal’s Expedition. You can check out the full details on all you will get in The Hunter & The Beast on the Steam page of the DLC, and we also recommend reading the Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast FAQ on the official website.

The Hunter & the Beast DLC costs $8.99/€8,99/£8.99 and it is available starting today for Linux and macOS users who own the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game. The DLC can be purchased and downloaded directly from Steam or from the Feral Store. Total War: WARHAMMER II is currently one of the best fantasy strategy games where players can choose from four iconic races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements
Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment

Budgie 10.5.1 desktop environment also released

Solus 4 Users Are Among the First to Use the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment
Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone

Ubuntu Touch appears to run quite smoothly on the device

Watch: Ubuntu Touch Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone
Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Mozilla Firefox 69.0.2 Released to Fix YouTube Crash on Linux, Other Issues
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.3 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2019.10.01 released with Linux kernel 5.3.1

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.3 Is Now Available for Download

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less

So trade-in values have been significantly reduced

Sorry, But Apple Says Your iPhone Is Worth a Lot Less
Samsung Says Galaxy Phones Not Leaking Any Personal Information to China

The company denies claims of Qihoo collecting user data

Samsung Says Galaxy Phones Not Leaking Any Personal Information to China
US Senator Seeks Ban on Intelligence Sharing with Countries Using Huawei Tech

Lawmaker introduces new bill to stop intel sharing

US Senator Seeks Ban on Intelligence Sharing with Countries Using Huawei Tech
You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork

AndEX 10 Build 200108 is available for purchase for $9 USD

You Can Now Run Android 10 on Your PC with AndEX 10, an Android-x86 Fork
Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Rolls out now to Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 72 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 is the default desktop environment

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Enters Beta with Linux Kernel 5.4, LibreOffice 6.4
Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?

Microsoft Edge to launch for production devices next week

Who Gets Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and How?
What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It

Latest version of Firefox blocks fingerprinting by default

What Is Fingerprinting and How Firefox Blocks It
Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10

Internet Explorer 2 was announced more than 24 years ago

Backwards Compatibility For the Win: IE 2.0 Running Natively on Windows 10