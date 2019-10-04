Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast DLC Released for Linux and Mac

British video games publisher Feral Interactive announced the general availability of The Hunter & the Beast DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game for both Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, the Total War: WARHAMMER II was ported by Feral Interactive to the Linux and macOS platforms on November 20th, 2018. The game launched with the Mortal Empires DLC, as well as other free or paid DLCs that where released since the initial launch of the game back in October 2017.

The Hunter & the Beast is the latest Downloadable Content (DLC) for Total War: WARHAMMER II, bringing many new additions like two new Legendary Lords: Markus Wulfhart, who leads the Huntsmarshal’s Expedition (Empire), and Nakai The Wanderer, who leads the Spirit of the Jungle (Lizardmen). Both the new Legendary Lords come with their own faction mechanics, legendary items, quest-chains, campaign narrative, and skill-trees for the Vortex Campaign.

The The Hunter & the Beast DLC also adds two new Lord types, namely Hunter Generals and Ancient Kroxigors, four new unique Hero units for the Empire, along with new Archers, Huntsmen, and War Wagons units, new units for the Lizardmen, including Dread Saurians, Sacred Kroxigors, and Razordon Hunting packs, as well as new Regiments of Renown for both the Empire and the Lizardmen to unlock, recruit, and field.

Available now on Steam or the Feral Store

Also new in the The Hunter & the Beast DLC are devastating new ranged units, mobile gunpowder batteries, and fabled Hunter Heroes for the Huntsmarshal’s Expedition. You can check out the full details on all you will get in The Hunter & The Beast on the Steam page of the DLC, and we also recommend reading the Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Hunter & the Beast FAQ on the official website.

The Hunter & the Beast DLC costs $8.99/€8,99/£8.99 and it is available starting today for Linux and macOS users who own the Total War: WARHAMMER II video game. The DLC can be purchased and downloaded directly from Steam or from the Feral Store. Total War: WARHAMMER II is currently one of the best fantasy strategy games where players can choose from four iconic races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles.