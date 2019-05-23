Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that the Total War: Three Kingdoms turn-based strategy real-time tactics video game is now available for Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, the Total War: Three Kingdoms video game was actually launched today, May 23rd, 2019, for Microsoft Windows, but Feral Interactive made it possible to sync their Linux and Mac ports with the Window release, so you can play it on your favorite platform.

As its name suggests, the game is set in the Three Kingdoms period, where players will have to control one of the twelve legendary Warlords in their attempt to eliminate other factions and unify China. The goal of the Total War: Three Kingdoms video game is to become the ultimate ruler of the kingdom.

"The year is AD 190. China, a great but fractured country, calls out for new leadership. Now is the time to unite it under your rule, forge the next great dynasty, and build a legacy that will last through the ages. Consult the minisite for background on the heroes at the heart of the game," said Feral Interactive.

Total War: Three Kingdoms uses the Guanxi, a Chinese concept of dynamic inter-relationships, for a new approach on characters, where each Warlord and General will have their own distinct relationships, motivations, and personality. Also, the real-time battles and turn-based campaign are now integrated.

System requirements for Linux and macOS

To play Total War: Three Kingdoms on Linux, you must have a computer running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64-bit), with an Intel Core i3-4130 at 3.4GHz processor and 8GB RAM, as well as Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 285 or better graphics cards.

For best performance, Feral Interactive recommends an Intel Core i7-4770 at 3.4GHz processor, and either Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or better graphics cards. Please note that Vulkan is required, as well as Mesa 19.0.1 or later for AMD GPUs and Nvidia 418.56 graphics driver for Nvidia GPUs.

On macOS, Total War: Three Kingdoms requires one of the supported Macs (see below) running macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or higher, with at least an Intel Core i5 2.0GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and either Intel Iris 540 1.5GB, AMD Radeon R9 M290, or Nvidia GeForce 680MX 2GB or better graphics cards.

Supported Macs include 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 or later, 15-inch MacBook Pro Late 2013 with a 2GB GPU or better, 21.5-inch iMac 2017 or later, 27-inch iMac Late 2012 with a 2GB GPU or better, 27-inch iMac Pro 2017 or later, and Mac Pro Late 2013 or later. You can buy Total War: Three Kingdoms right now from Steam or the Feral Store.

