This Is the New Microsoft Edge Browser for Linux

Microsoft used the Build developer conference to show just a small teaser of the upcoming Microsoft Edge for Linux, which is projected to go live at some point in the coming months.

While no specifics have been provided on the browser, the screenshot, which was spotted by everyone watching the Build conference online, shows what appears to be a Linux version of the new Edge that’s already available on Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and macOS.

Microsoft has previously confirmed that it was working on Linux, but until now, the company didn’t show any screenshots with the browser in action and refused to share specifics on the browser.

And despite showing a screenshot of Microsoft Edge for Linux at Build, the company still isn’t prepared to unveil more information, so while we do know this would happen eventually, nobody can tell for sure when.

Chromium browser

The new Microsoft Edge browser is based on the Chromium engine, the same one that’s powering Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and others.

And this switch to Chromium allowed Microsoft to make Edge a cross-platform browser, and this is the reason the company expanded the app beyond the Windows ecosystem to also offer it to macOS users and soon to Linux users.

Furthermore, Edge is also available on mobile devices, including both Android and iOS, and the app already has millions of users on both platforms. Edge mobile is currently published in the app stores and is seen by many as a truly capable replacement to the likes of Google Chrome and Firefox.

On the desktop, the new Edge has already become the second most-used browser worldwide, after Google Chrome, as it managed to overtake Mozilla Firefox .

On Windows 10, the Chromium-based Edge is offered as the new default browser, replacing the legacy version.