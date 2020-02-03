Softpedia >News >Security
Softpedia Homepage   

Telegram Founder on WhatsApp Hacks: Backdoors Are Camouflaged as Security Flaws

Pavel Durov criticized WhatsApp in new blog post

Feb 3, 2020 09:12 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Telegram is one of the leading alternatives to WhatsApp
   Telegram is one of the leading alternatives to WhatsApp

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, discusses the recent hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ iPhone in a new blog post, explaining that despite Facebook putting the blame on iOS, WhatsApp is the one that facilitated the attack.

Durov says that despite iOS devices having “loads of privacy-related issues,”, WhatsApp is the culprit here, as the corrupt video vulnerability exposes not only iPhones, but also Android and Windows Phone devices. This means all mobile devices where WhatsApp is installed can be hacked with an exploit aimed at that security flaw, he says.

Furthermore, Durov says the vulnerability doesn’t exist in other apps on iOS, so hacking an iPhone where WhatsApp is installed wasn’t possible.

“Had Jeff Bezos relied on Telegram instead of WhatsApp, he wouldn't have been blackmailed by people who compromised his communications,” he says.

End-to-end encryption

The Telegram founder then moves to the end-to-end encryption that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp keeps praising on every occasion and which the company says didn’t allow for hackers to break into Jeff Bezos’ phone.

“This technology is not a silver bullet that can guarantee you absolute privacy by itself,” he says, adding that the backups that you can create in WhatsApp aren’t encrypted. Telegram, on the other hand, doesn’t use third-party cloud backups, and Secret Chats, where conversations can be deleted automatically at a user-defined time, are never backup up anywhere, he says.

Backdoors are also a huge issue, and Durov says not implementing them in Telegram is one of the reasons his app is banned in some countries.

“Enforcement agencies are not too happy with encryption, forcing app developers to secretly plant vulnerabilities in their apps,” he continues, reminding that security issues in WhatsApp are discovered way too often.

“Backdoors are usually camouflaged as “accidental” security flaws. In the last year alone, 12 such flaws have been found in WhatsApp. Seven of them were critical – like the one that got Jeff Bezos,” Durov continues, adding that the flaws in encryption implementation also expose users.

Jeff Bezos’ iPhone was hacked in 2018 with a malicious message allegedly coming from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The message included an infected video whose purpose was to allow hackers to break into the device using an unpatched vulnerability in WhatsApp.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Apple, Facebook Could Be Forced to Break Encryption by Children Protection Bill

End to end encryption once again at risk in the US

Apple, Facebook Could Be Forced to Break Encryption by Children Protection Bill
Facebook Blames Apple for Hacked iPhone, Defends WhatsApp

Amazon founder’s iPhone X reportedly hacked via WhatsApp

Facebook Blames Apple for Hacked iPhone, Defends WhatsApp
Facebook Will Add Facial Recognition to Messenger App

Face ID support being added for additional protection

Facebook Will Add Facial Recognition to Messenger App
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Phone Hacked with a WhatsApp Message

Saudi Arabian prince is believed to be involved

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Phone Hacked with a WhatsApp Message
Police Says Suspected Terrorist Escaped After WhatsApp Warned Them

Law enforcement was tracking the mobile phone of a suspected Islamic State member planning a terror attack

Police Says Suspected Terrorist Escaped After WhatsApp Warned Them

Fresh Reviews

Warcraft III: Reforged Review (PC)

Not a fiasco, but a disappointment nonetheless

Warcraft III: Reforged Review (PC)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review Ultimate Edition (PS4)

A safe port for the fans of RPGs from around the seven seas

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review Ultimate Edition (PS4)
TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Latest News

An Open Letter to Garmin: Just Let Me Use the Smartwatch I Paid For

Garmin Venu is a terrific smartwatch… when it works

An Open Letter to Garmin: Just Let Me Use the Smartwatch I Paid For
Warcraft III: Reforged Review (PC)

Not a fiasco, but a disappointment nonetheless

Warcraft III: Reforged Review (PC)
How Microsoft Edge Will Improve Syncing on Windows and Mac

New sync options coming to Microsoft’s new browser

How Microsoft Edge Will Improve Syncing on Windows and Mac
How to Remove the Botched Windows 10 Update KB4524244

Microsoft has already pulled the Windows 10 update

How to Remove the Botched Windows 10 Update KB4524244
Apple Maps Transit Directions Now Rolling Out in Europe

New Apple Maps update now available for European users

Apple Maps Transit Directions Now Rolling Out in Europe
Free App Lets You Enable Apple’s Sidecar on Older Macs and iPads

The whole “hack” should be complete in some 15 minutes

Free App Lets You Enable Apple’s Sidecar on Older Macs and iPads
Former Employee Says Apple Wants to “Suffocate” Innovation

Lawsuit claims the company also spied on him

Former Employee Says Apple Wants to “Suffocate” Innovation
IRS Says Everyone Should Enable Two-Factor Authentication Right Here, Right Now

Two dozen cases of data theft already reported, IRS warns

IRS Says Everyone Should Enable Two-Factor Authentication Right Here, Right Now
Phone Explosion Causes Middle School Evacuation, 10 Students Rushed to Hospital

“There was smoke everywhere,” student says

Phone Explosion Causes Middle School Evacuation, 10 Students Rushed to Hospital