> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

It's now using the latest Tor Browser 8.5

May 23, 2019 18:20 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Tails 3.14 released
   Tails 3.14 released

Tails, the anonymous, Debian-based operating system used by ex-NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to stay hidden online, has been updated to version 3.14, a release that adds mitigations for the latest Intel MDS security vulnerabilities.

Tails 3.14 is here two months after the release of Tails 3.13 mainly to address the recently discovered MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities in Intel microprocessors. To fully mitigate these flaws and protect you against Fallout, RIDL, and ZombieLoad attacks, the SMT function must be disabled.

Furthermore, Tails 3.14 ships with long-term supported Linux 4.19.37 kernel and the all the latest firmware packages to provide you with up-to-date hardware support and compatibility with newer graphics and Wi-Fi devices, as well as other components, and utilizes the recently released TOR Browser 8.5 anonymous web browser.

Removed components, bug fixes

Compared to the Tails 3.13 release, Tails 3.14 is smaller in size with 39 MB due to the removal of several applications that were installed by default, including Gobby, Pitivi, Traverso, hopenpgp-tools, keyringer, monkeysign, monkeysphere, msva-perl, paperkey, pwgen, ssss, and pdf-redact-tools, along with some language packs.

Users will be able to install these packages at any time using the Additional Software feature. Among the fixed issues in this release, we can mention that the NoScript add-on will no longer be disabled when restarting Tor Browser and the OpenPGP Applet and Pidgin notification icons were re-added to the top navigation bar.

Tails 3.14 is available for download right now from our free software portal, and you can upgrade from Tails versions 3.12, 3.12.1, 3.13, 3.13.1, and 3.13.2 using the built-in automatic upgrade functionality. The next release, Tails 3.15, is currently scheduled for launch on July 9th, 2019.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs

Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs
Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive

One of the best Total War game is here for you to play

Total War: Three Kingdoms Out Now for Linux and Mac, Ported by Feral Interactive
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Now Supports More Than 50 Android Devices

Kali Linux 2019.2 is now available for download

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Now Supports More Than 50 Android Devices
Mozilla Firefox 67 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Including Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 67 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)

Rebellion has launched a remastered version of one of their most popular entries in the Sniper Elite series

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)
Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)

A charming, but unforgiving turn-based RPG with tense combat

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)

Rebellion has launched a remastered version of one of their most popular entries in the Sniper Elite series

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)

Rebellion has launched a remastered version of one of their most popular entries in the Sniper Elite series

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Review (PC)
A Small Windows 10 May 2019 Update Bug That’s Driving Me Nuts

And it is an old issue that’s been around for a while

A Small Windows 10 May 2019 Update Bug That’s Driving Me Nuts
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey to Arrive in August, Exclusively to Epic Store

The game also launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey to Arrive in August, Exclusively to Epic Store
The Lack of Consistency, a Windows 10 Issue Microsoft Can’t Resolve

Latest update yet to achieve perfect consistency

The Lack of Consistency, a Windows 10 Issue Microsoft Can’t Resolve
Huawei’s Founder Says You Can’t Stop the Love for iPhones

Ren Zhengfei says he buys iPhones for his family

Huawei’s Founder Says You Can’t Stop the Love for iPhones
Facebook Confirms Ads Are Coming to WhatsApp

They will go live sometime next year, it says

Facebook Confirms Ads Are Coming to WhatsApp
Huawei Ready to Launch Its Windows and Android Alternative This Year

Chinese users to get it first, international launch in 2020

Huawei Ready to Launch Its Windows and Android Alternative This Year
Students Say They’d Forget About Windows and Get Macs with One Condition

Survey shows Macs are the preferred purchase

Students Say They’d Forget About Windows and Get Macs with One Condition