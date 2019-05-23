Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

Tails, the anonymous, Debian-based operating system used by ex-NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to stay hidden online, has been updated to version 3.14, a release that adds mitigations for the latest Intel MDS security vulnerabilities.

Tails 3.14 is here two months after the release of Tails 3.13 mainly to address the recently discovered MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities in Intel microprocessors. To fully mitigate these flaws and protect you against Fallout, RIDL, and ZombieLoad attacks, the SMT function must be disabled.

Furthermore, Tails 3.14 ships with long-term supported Linux 4.19.37 kernel and the all the latest firmware packages to provide you with up-to-date hardware support and compatibility with newer graphics and Wi-Fi devices, as well as other components, and utilizes the recently released TOR Browser 8.5 anonymous web browser.

Removed components, bug fixes

Compared to the Tails 3.13 release, Tails 3.14 is smaller in size with 39 MB due to the removal of several applications that were installed by default, including Gobby, Pitivi, Traverso, hopenpgp-tools, keyringer, monkeysign, monkeysphere, msva-perl, paperkey, pwgen, ssss, and pdf-redact-tools, along with some language packs.

Users will be able to install these packages at any time using the Additional Software feature. Among the fixed issues in this release, we can mention that the NoScript add-on will no longer be disabled when restarting Tor Browser and the OpenPGP Applet and Pidgin notification icons were re-added to the top navigation bar.

Tails 3.14 is available for download right now from our free software portal, and you can upgrade from Tails versions 3.12, 3.12.1, 3.13, 3.13.1, and 3.13.2 using the built-in automatic upgrade functionality. The next release, Tails 3.15, is currently scheduled for launch on July 9th, 2019.