System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs

System76, the American computer manufacturer specialized in the sale of Linux-powered laptops, desktops, and servers, informs Softpedia about the upcoming major refresh of its most powerful laptop, Serval WS.

The Serval WS is already the most powerful Linux laptop you can buy from System76, but starting next week, it will get even more powerful as the computer manufacturer has refreshed the series with 9th generation Intel processors, 4K QFHD displays, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 graphics card series.

"A pinnacle of performance, the workstation class Serval WS is a powerhouse enveloped in an exceptionally high-quality finish," says System76. "The Serval WS is unlike any laptop you’ve ever experienced. A full desktop processor and the fastest GeForce GPUs available mean you can accomplish more complex tasks in less time."

Serval WS is the perfect laptop for extreme gaming on-the-go

The technical specs of the new Serval WS models, which are available in 15-inch and 17-inch variants, include Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 desktop CPUs with 9/12/16 MB cache and 6 or 8 cores, Nvidia GeForce RTX RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 GPUs, up to 64 GB Dual-channel DDR4 3000 MHz RAM, and up to 12 TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The good news is that the 17-inch model features a 4K QFHD display capable or a 3840x2160 resolution. The 15-inch model comes with a Full HD (1920x1080) display and a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for extreme gaming on-the-go. Both Serval WS models feature multicolor backlighting keyboards, which gamers love.

Of course, users will be able to max out the specs of these laptops as they see fit for their needs, and it's futile to remind you that you can have the new Serval WS laptops shipped with either Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, Pop!_OS 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS distributions pre-installed.

The refreshed Serval WS laptops will be available for sale sometime next week when System76 will officially announced them on their social media channels. Meanwhile, check out System76's recently refreshed Darter Pro laptop, which brings a larger battery that should last for about 7 hours, making it perfect for remote workers and travellers.

System76's Serval WS playing games

System76's Serval WS keyboard

System76's Serval WS models front view