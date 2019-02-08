> >
Softpedia Homepage   

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs

The new Serval WS models to be available for sale next week

Feb 8, 2019 16:10 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
System76's Serval WS
5 photos
   System76's Serval WS

System76, the American computer manufacturer specialized in the sale of Linux-powered laptops, desktops, and servers, informs Softpedia about the upcoming major refresh of its most powerful laptop, Serval WS.

The Serval WS is already the most powerful Linux laptop you can buy from System76, but starting next week, it will get even more powerful as the computer manufacturer has refreshed the series with 9th generation Intel processors, 4K QFHD displays, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 graphics card series.

"A pinnacle of performance, the workstation class Serval WS is a powerhouse enveloped in an exceptionally high-quality finish," says System76. "The Serval WS is unlike any laptop you’ve ever experienced. A full desktop processor and the fastest GeForce GPUs available mean you can accomplish more complex tasks in less time."

Serval WS is the perfect laptop for extreme gaming on-the-go

The technical specs of the new Serval WS models, which are available in 15-inch and 17-inch variants, include Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 desktop CPUs with 9/12/16 MB cache and 6 or 8 cores, Nvidia GeForce RTX RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 GPUs, up to 64 GB Dual-channel DDR4 3000 MHz RAM, and up to 12 TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The good news is that the 17-inch model features a 4K QFHD display capable or a 3840x2160 resolution. The 15-inch model comes with a Full HD (1920x1080) display and a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for extreme gaming on-the-go. Both Serval WS models feature multicolor backlighting keyboards, which gamers love.

Of course, users will be able to max out the specs of these laptops as they see fit for their needs, and it's futile to remind you that you can have the new Serval WS laptops shipped with either Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, Pop!_OS 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS distributions pre-installed.

The refreshed Serval WS laptops will be available for sale sometime next week when System76 will officially announced them on their social media channels. Meanwhile, check out System76's recently refreshed Darter Pro laptop, which brings a larger battery that should last for about 7 hours, making it perfect for remote workers and travellers.

System76's Serval WS playing games
System76's Serval WS playing games
System76's Serval WS keyboard
System76's Serval WS keyboard
System76's Serval WS models front view
System76's Serval WS models front view
System76's Serval WS models back view
System76's Serval WS models back view

System76 Serval WS (5 Images)

System76's Serval WS
System76's Serval WS playing gamesSystem76's Serval WS keyboard
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More

KDE Applications 18.12.1 is also available in the repos

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More
KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18

KDE Applications 18.12.2 is now available for download

KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18
LibreOffice 6.2 Officially Released with New NotebookBar UI, Many Improvements

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.2 Officially Released with New NotebookBar UI, Many Improvements
LibreOffice 6.1 Is Now Ready for Mainstream Users and Enterprise Deployments

LibreOffice 6.1.5 released with over 70 bug fixes

LibreOffice 6.1 Is Now Ready for Mainstream Users and Enterprise Deployments
GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Final Release Arrives March 13th

The GNOME 3.31.90 packages are now available for testing

GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Final Release Arrives March 13th

Fresh Reviews

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)

The king of survival-horror games is back with a 2019 visual face-lift and it is ready to scare a new generation

Resident Evil 2 Review (Xbox One)
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

Latest News

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs

The new Serval WS models to be available for sale next week

System76's Most Powerful Linux Laptop to Get Major Refresh with RTX 20 GPUs
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More

KDE Applications 18.12.1 is also available in the repos

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More
AMD Adds Support for Its Latest Radeon VII Card - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1

The release is targeted only at Radeon VII configurations

AMD Adds Support for Its Latest Radeon VII Card - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1
KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18

KDE Applications 18.12.2 is now available for download

KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Slated for Release on April 18
Spotify Warns Free Users with Ad Blockers Will Be Banned

The change is part of the company’s latest TOS update

Spotify Warns Free Users with Ad Blockers Will Be Banned
Android Users Getting Built-in VPN Support in Latest Opera Browser Update

Beta version of the browser now comes with VPN support

Android Users Getting Built-in VPN Support in Latest Opera Browser Update
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Specifications Leaked

The device could be unveiled as soon as this month

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Specifications Leaked
Microsoft Launches “Microsoft Unboxed” to Provide Rare Look Behind Closed Doors

Video series dissecting Microsoft’s tech efforts

Microsoft Launches “Microsoft Unboxed” to Provide Rare Look Behind Closed Doors
Apple to Cover College Costs for Teen Who Discovered FaceTime Bug

Good guy Apple will contribute to teen’s education

Apple to Cover College Costs for Teen Who Discovered FaceTime Bug