System76's Linux-Powered Thelio Desktops Now Available with AMD Ryzen Gen 3 CPUs

Thelio and Thelio Major models now ship with AMD CPUs

Jul 9, 2019 19:53 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Thelio desktop line-up
System76, the US-based maker of powerful Linux computers, announced on Twitter that its Thelio desktop line-up can now be configured with 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors.

System76's Thelio line-up offers customers out-of-this-world handcrafted desktop systems powered by the company's in-house developed Pop!_OS Linux operating system or Canonical's Ubuntu Linux, and ships with state-of-the-art hardware components that make your Linux computing experience more enjoyable.

Available in three models, only two of the Thelio desktops can now be configured with AMD Ryzen CPUs, including the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 5 with 5 core and 8 threads, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6 cores and 12 threads, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8 core and 16 threads, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12 Cores and 24 threads, AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs.

The cheapest of them all is Thelio, whose price starts from $999 USD and can be configured with 2nd-generation or 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen or Intel Core CPUs, up to 32GB of memory, up to 24TB of storage, as well as up to 6GB AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, or integrated Intel HD graphics.

On the other hand, the Thelio Major model can be configured with AMD Ryzen Threadripper or Intel Core-X CPUs, up to 128GB of memory, up to 46TB of storage, and up to 4 GPUs, but its price starts from $2,549 USD. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs offered are 1900X, 2920X, 2950X, 2970WX, and the powerful 2990WX, which features no less than 32 cores and 64 threads.

The third model, Thelio Massive only ships with Dual Intel Xeon CPUs for your most powerful and demanding projects. Whichever Thelio Linux desktop you need for your next project, you can always configure and buy one of them right now from System76's online store. All systems ship with Pop!_OS 19.04 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

