System76's First 4K OLED Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order

American computer manufacturer System76 has officially launched today their first 4K OLED Linux laptop, the Adder WS.

Unveiled last week, the Linux-powered Adder WS laptop is System76's very first computer to feature a beautiful and vibrant 4K OLED glossy display with true-to-life blacks. The 15.6-inch 4K OLED display is capable of 3840x2160 resolutions and it's perfect for the latest games and 3D apps.

"Discover a world of prismatic color. With the finest pixels imaginable, the Adder WS’ 4K OLED display features nebulaic hues and blacks deep as the void to bring the universe home," said System76. "And on the Adder WS’ OLED display, Pop!_OS and its Dark Mode aesthetic reach the pinnacle of visual appeal."

Under the hood of Adder WS

While the Adder WS laptop's 4K OLED display is the main attraction, the computer also comes with powerful internals, including 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H or i9-9980HK CPUs, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, as well as up to 64GB RAM and 8TB of storage.

Users will be able to choose between up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 at 2666 MHz RAM or up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 at 3000 MHz RAM, as well as between two M.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe storage options. The laptop also features effective cooling techniques for the powerful, dedicated graphics card.

Other technical specs of the Adder WS laptop include 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type C) with DisplayPort 1.3 port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 (Type C) port, 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x powered USB, AC/DC) port, an SD Card reader, multitouch touchpad, multi-color backlit chicklet US QWERTY keyboard, and 1.0M HD webcam.

Connectivity-wise, the computer comes with Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features a removable 6-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery and it can be shipped with either System's Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS or Pop!_OS 19.04 operating system, or with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

System76's Adder WS laptop is available to order starting today, August 8th, from the official website, where you'll be able to configure it to your liking. The price starts at $2,099 USD or $100 USD per month, but you can get up to $310 USD off with upgrades until September 10th.

Adder WS laptop keyboard

Adder WS laptop back ports open

Adder WS laptop left ports

