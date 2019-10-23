> > >
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 19.10 with Many Improvements, Based on Ubuntu 19.10

Now rolling out to all System76 laptop owners

Oct 23, 2019 
Pop!_OS 19.10 released
   Pop!_OS 19.10 released

System76, an American hardware manufacturer known for producing and selling Linux computers, released a new version of its in-house built, Ubuntu-based operating system, Pop!_OS Linux.

Based on Canonical's recently released Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, Pop!_OS Linux 19.10 ships with the latest GNOME 3.34 desktop environment and introduces a new upgrade process that supports offline upgrades, which will be used from now on to upgrade between Pop!_OS releases.

"When an upgrade becomes available, it is downloaded to your computer. Then, when you decide to upgrade to the newest version of your OS, the upgrade will overwrite the current version of your software. However, this is not to be confused with an automatic update," writes Systems76 on their blog.

New Dark Mode, redesigned default theme, and new tools

Among other cool new features implemented in the Pop!_OS Linux 19.10 release, we can mention a brand new Dark Mode that can be enabled in Appearance Settings. It uses a neutral color palette that's easy on the eyes and it's now available for the shell too. In addition, the default theme has been revamped and it's now based on GNOME's Adwaita theme.

Along with the updated theme, there's also a new set of modern sound effects for plugging and unplugging USB devices or charging cables. Also new in Pop!_OS Linux 19.10 is a new tool called Tensorman, which can be used as a toolchain manager for Tensorflow via its official Docker builds. Tensorman can be installed with the "sudo apt install tensorman" command.

Pop!_OS Linux 19.10 is available to download as separate images for 64-bit System76 laptops with Intel/AMD or Nvidia hardware. Users who use Pop!_OS Linux 19.04 can upgrade right now from the the Details tab in the Settings app. Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS users will be able to upgrade to Pop!_OS 19.10 in early November.

Updated themes
Updated themes
GNOME 3.34
GNOME 3.34

​​​​​​​

New Upgrade Process
New Upgrade Process

Pop!_OS 19.10 released
Updated themesGNOME 3.34
