American computer manufacturer System76 announced today that it has launched two Linux laptops with the Coreboot open-source firmware pre-installed.

Driven by the idea that technology should always be free and open, System76 is launching today the Galago Pro and Darter Pro laptops with their new Coreboot-based open-source firmware, which not only makes these computers boot faster than with a proprietary firmware, but it also protects them against various security vulnerabilities and other threats.

"Our lightweight open source firmware gets users from boot screen to desktop 29% faster," said System76. "Removing unnecessary features from the firmware such as network connectivity and execution environments also decreases the potential for vulnerability, meaning users who upgrade to the new laptops will benefit from increased security."

In addition to adding the Coreboot open-source firmware, the revamped Darter Pro and Galago Pro Linux-based laptops come with glare-resistant matte 1080p IPS displays, Intel's recently launched 10th Generation Intel Core I Series processors, specifically the i5-10210U and i7-10510U, as well as the latest Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS, Pop!_OS 19.04, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating systems.

Darter Pro and Galago Pro are available for pre-order now

Both the Darter Pro and Galago Pro laptops with Coreboot open-source firmware are available for pre-order right now and will start shipping in the last week of October 2019. Price starts at $949 for the Galago Pro and from $999 for the Darter Pro. While the Darter Pro can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB storage, the Galago Pro can boast as much as 6TB storage.

They feature Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphic cards, M.2 SATA SSD storage, Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3 port, 2xUSB 3.0 Type-A ports, SD card reader, multitouch touchpad, backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, 720p HD webcam, and they come with the Intel Management Engine (ME) disabled by default for extra security.

Update: At the request of many readers, System76 have provided us with the source code of their Coreboot open-source firmware included in the Darter Pro and Galago Pro laptops. You can study and download Coreboot's source code over at GitHub: https://github.com/system76/firmware-open.

Darter Pro laptop