SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 Officially Released, Here's What's New

SUSE has announced the general availability of the first Service Pack (SP1) release for their latest and most advanced SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series.

Released a year ago, the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system brought numerous new features and enhancements, along with an updated application delivery solution and software-defined infrastructure to help enterprises better adapt and transform their IT departments for their business models. Now, the first Service Pack release is here to further refine the world's first multimodal operating system.

"SUSE Linux Enterprise is a modern and modular OS that helps simplify multimodal IT, making traditional IT infrastructure efficient and providing an engaging platform for developers," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE president of Engineering, Product and Innovation. "As a result, organizations can easily deploy and transition business-critical workloads across their core on-premise and public cloud environments."

Here's what's new in SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) is here to make it easier and faster to help users to transition their installations from the OpenSuSE Leap 15 community Linux OS to the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 enterprise-ready operating system, and enhances support for edge to HPC workloads by doubling the number of supported SoCs in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 for ARM for IoT devices and 64-bit ARM servers.

It also optimizes workloads and minimizes data latency on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 systems powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory, reduced downtime for software updates to increase production uptime, simplifies the installation with enhanced Modular+ to allow users to install more of the company's products like SUSE Manager, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Service, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time.

Last but not least, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) improves hardware-based data security by adding full support for AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology, which lets guest virtual machines to run in encrypted memory, as well as support for AMD Secure Memory Encryption (SME), which encrypts system memory with a single key. Existing customer can update to SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 right now.