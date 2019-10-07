SparkyLinux 5.9 Released with Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

The SparkyLinux community released today the SparkyLinux 5.9 rolling release operating system based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" repositories.

SparkyLinux 5.9 is the ninth instalment in the SparkyLinux 5 "Nibiru" operating system series, a rolling release version of the Debian-based distribution that aims to offer users access to all the new packages from the latest Debian GNU/Linux release. SparkyLinux 5 is based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster".

In SparkyLinux 5.9, the developers updated the base system from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" stable software repositories as of October 4th, 2019. It's powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.19.67 kernel and includes various other bug fixes and improvements to make SparkyLinux 5 "Nibiru" more reliable.

"This is a quarterly update of live/install media of the stable line, which is based on Debian 10 "Buster," reads today's announcement. "As usual, new iso/img images provide small bug fixes and improvements as well. Sparky project page and Sparky forums got new skins; no big changes about the colors but they are much mobile devices friendly now."

How to update to SparkyLinux 5.9

Existing SparkyLinux 5 "Nibiru" users can now update their installations to the SparkyLinux 5.9 release by running the "sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade" commands in a terminal emulator. There's no need to download the new ISO images, which are only recommended for new deployments of the SparkyLinux operating system.

SparkyLinux 5.9 is available to download right now through our free software portal in four flavors for 32-bit, 64-bit, and ARMhf hardware architectures. Without further ado, download the SparkyLinux 5.9 MinimalGUI (Openbox), SparkyLinux 5.9 CLI (text-based), SparkyLinux 5.9 Xfce, and SparkyLinux 5.9 LXQt editions.