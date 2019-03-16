> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Solus 4 "Fortitude" Officially Released, It's Now Available for Download

Ships as Budgie, GNOME, KDE, and MATE flavors

Mar 16, 2019 20:20 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Solus 4 with Budgie desktop
7 photos
   Solus 4 with Budgie desktop

The Solus Project announced today the general and immediate availability for download of the long-anticipated Solus 4 Linux-based operating system.

More than a year in the making, the Solus 4 release is finally here as an up-to-date live and installable medium that users can use to deploy the independently developed GNU/Linux distribution on their computer without having to download hundreds of updates from the software repositories.

However, as a rolling released operating system, Solus users don't need to download the Solus 4 release to update their installations, but only ensure they have all the latest updates and security fixes installed on their computers. If you have an up-to-date Solus installation, then you're already running Solus 4.

Here's what's new in Solus 4

Highlights of the Solus 4 release include the latest and greatest Budgie 10.5 desktop environment with refinements to the Software Center, Budgie Menu, and Calendar widget, a new Caffeine Mode applet, a major upgrade to the IconTasklist applet, Raven notification center improvements, as well as improved notification management.

The Budgie 10.5 desktop environment also comes with completely rewritten and redesigned Sound widgets, a broader array of personalization options, a new Budgie Desktop Settings section for customizing Raven, along with new options for the Windows section and a much-improved GTK style.

"We strongly believe that Budgie should provide a balanced, curated desktop experience for our users, enabling a reasonable level of personalization out-of-the-box and empower our users (and downstreams such as Ubuntu Budgie) to open up a world of possibilities with Budgie applets," said Joshua Strobl.

The GNOME and MATE flavors now ship with the Plata (Noir) GTK theme by default, the Oblivion theme is now enabled by default for the Gedit text editor in the GNOME flavor, and the MATE flavor has been updated to the latest MATE 1.20 desktop environment release. On the other hand, the KDE Plasma edition is still experimental and ships with the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment.

Under the hood, Solus 4 is powered by the Linux 4.20.16 kernel and Mesa 19.0 graphics stack, which provide out-of-the-box support for AMD Picasso and AMD Raven2 APUs, AMD Radeon Vega20 GPUs, as well as improved support for AMD Radeon Vega10 GPUs, and Intel Coffee Lake and Ice Lake CPUs.

Updated major components in Solus 4 include the FFMpeg 4.1.1 multimedia stack, Mozilla Firefox 65.0.1 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 60.5.2 email and news client, LibreOffice 6.2.1.2 office suite, VLC 3.0.6 media player, Rhythmbox 3.4.3 music player (GNOME edition only), and GNOME MPV 0.16 media player (MATE edition only).

As expected, Solus 4 is available in four flavors with the Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and MATE desktop environments, which you can download right now through our free software portal or directly from the official website. Solus 4 is supported only on 64-bit computers until Solus 5 will be released.

Solus 4 with GNOME desktop
Solus 4 with GNOME desktop
Solus 4 with KDE Plasma desktop
Solus 4 with KDE Plasma desktop

​​​​​​​

Solus 4 with MATE desktop
Solus 4 with MATE desktop
​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​

Budgie desktop settings
Budgie desktop settings

Developing story...

Solus 4 (7 Images)

Solus 4 with Budgie desktop
Solus 4 with GNOME desktopSolus 4 with KDE Plasma desktop
+4more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

HWE kernel update also available for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM users

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices

Also adds initial support for sandboxed dconf

Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices
Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements
GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
Linux Kernel 5.0 Gets Its First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Adoption

Linux kernel 5.0.1 is now available for download

Linux Kernel 5.0 Gets Its First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Adoption

Fresh Reviews

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)

Latest News

How to Fix Browser Issues Caused by Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489899

Two known issues in the update hitting Internet Explorer

How to Fix Browser Issues Caused by Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489899
19-Year-Old WinRAR Bug Now Being Used by Hackers to Infect Your Computer

McAfee warns of an increasing number of exploits

19-Year-Old WinRAR Bug Now Being Used by Hackers to Infect Your Computer
Chromium-Based Microsoft Edge Installer Shows Up, You Can’t Use It Just Yet

Download link only working for Microsoft employees

Chromium-Based Microsoft Edge Installer Shows Up, You Can’t Use It Just Yet
Apple Store Down As Apple Believed to Prepare New Product Launches

The Apple Store goes offline in typical Apple fashion

Apple Store Down As Apple Believed to Prepare New Product Launches
Samsung Galaxy S10 Said to Break Down Android Auto

AA no longer working when trying to use a Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Said to Break Down Android Auto
Razer Phone 3 Reportedly Not Dead, Expected to Launch in 2019

Next-generation Razer Phone is alive and kicking- report

Razer Phone 3 Reportedly Not Dead, Expected to Launch in 2019
Microsoft Will Power Vodafone Turkey’s AI Assistant

Vodafone’s TOBi will be powered by Microsoft’s LUIS

Microsoft Will Power Vodafone Turkey’s AI Assistant
Microsoft Brings Google Search to Its Android Keyboard

SwiftKey updated with support for Google Search

Microsoft Brings Google Search to Its Android Keyboard
Microsoft Says Some Devices Still Blocked from Getting Windows 10 Version 1809

Intel bug means upgrade block is still in place

Microsoft Says Some Devices Still Blocked from Getting Windows 10 Version 1809