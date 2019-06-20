> > >
Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Receives Serial & Ethernet Support for ARM Boards

Alpine Linux 3.10 is now available to download

Jun 20, 2019 
Natanael Copa's security-oriented Alpine Linux operating system has been updated to version 3.10.0, a major release that brings several new features, various improvements and bug fixes, as well as lots of updated components.

Alpine Linux 3.10.0 has been released and it is now available as the latest and most advanced stable version of the security-oriented operating system based on the musl libc libraries, and using the powerful and open-source BusyBox utility for general system administration.

It brings the cross-desktop LightDM display manager, the Ceph distributed object store and file system, and iwd (iNet wireless daemon) as a replacement for wpa_supplicant, though Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) support isn't working in this release. It also adds serial and Ethernet support for ARM boards.

Now powered by Linux kernel 4.19 and GCC 8.3

Powered by the Linux 4.19.53 kernel, the Alpine Linux 3.10 release comes with lots of updated components, including BusyBox 1.30.1, Crystal 0.29.0, Erlang 22.0.2, GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 8.3.0, Git 2.22.0, Go 1.12.6, LLVM 8.0.0, musl libc 1.1.22, Nextcloud 16.0.1, and OpenJDK 11.0.4.

Additionally, the Perl 5.28.2, PHP 7.3.6, Python 3.7.3, QEMU 4.0.0, Rust 1.34.2, Xen 4.12.0, and Zabbix 4.2.3 packages are included in Alpine Linux 3.10, which deprecates the Qt 4 libraries, the no longer developed TrueCrypt on-the-fly encryption utility, and the MongoDB database.

You can download Alpine Linux 3.10.0 right now from our free Linux software portal for any of the supported architectures, such as 64-bit (x86_64), 32-bit (x86), s390x (IBM System z), ppc64le (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), ARMhf, AArch64 (ARM64), ARMv7, and devices, including the Raspberry Pi boards.

