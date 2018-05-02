Samsung Announces the Galaxy A6 and A6+ Android Phones with Everyday Features

Samsung announced on Wednesday the availability of the Galaxy A6 and A6+ Android-powered mobile phones with everyday features, stylish design, and advanced camera systems.

Featuring Samsung’s signature Infinity Display and powerful front and rear cameras, the new Galaxy A6 and A6+ smartphones allow you to take stunning shots wherever you are, and capture stylish selfies anytime, anywhere, and in any condition. The rear camera comes with low-aperture lenses and the front camera includes an adjustable LED flash, so you won't have to sacrifice image quality.

The Galaxy A6+ model even features a dual rear camera system that will allow you to enhance your shots with the built-in Live Focus mode by controlling the depth of field and bokeh effects. A set of unique background blur patterns will let you enrich your photos if that's your thing. While Galaxy A6 is equipped with a 16MP AF (f1.7) rear camera and a 16MP FF (f1.9) front camera, Galaxy A6+ features 16MP AF (f1.7) + 5MP FF (f1.9) dual rear camera and 24MP FF (f1.9) front camera.

"At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs,” said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves."

Technical specs of Galaxy A6 and A6+

Powered by an Octa-Core 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 Exynos 7870 chip and a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU, the Samsung Galaxy A6 model features a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480) Super AMOLED display, and a 3,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy A6+ model by a Snapdragon 450 Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU and an Adreno 506 GPU, has a gorgeous and bright 6.0-inch FHD+ (1080x2220) Super AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery.

Both models come with either 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage that's expandable to up to 256GB with a MicroSD card, LTE Cat.6, 2CA, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), HT40, Bluetooth LE 4.2 (up to 1Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC, GPU with GLONASS and BeiDou support, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, RGB light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

They are available in four stylish colors, including Black, Blue, Gold, and Lavender, and support Bixby Vision, Samsung Pay, Home, and Reminder. Both Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will be available from early May 2018 in select European, Asian, and Latin American markets, and should soon rollout globally to various countries in South Korea, China, and Africa. While the Galaxy A6 is priced at EUR 309, the Galaxy A6+ will costs EUR 369.

Samsung Galaxy A6/A6+ front left

Samsung Galaxy A6/A6+ front right