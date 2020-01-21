> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Enters Beta with Enhanced User Experience, More

Also brings monitoring and performance improvements

Jan 21, 2020 16:04 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta released
   Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta released

Red Hat announced today the availability of the beta version of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 operating system, the second maintenance update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 series.

Packed with six months' worth of updates and bug fixes, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 promises to enhance the user experience by implementing a new way for both new and existing users to register a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, directly from the installer. As such, users won't have to perform a YUM update after installation to confirm the subscription.

"Additionally, Red Hat Insights, Red Hat's proactive management analytics service that helps to keep RHEL systems running at a high level, can be enabled during the installation process. This capability delivers Insights monitoring immediately after the installation is finished," said Red Hat.

Furthermore, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta makes it easy for IT administrators and operations teams better control the lifecycle of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux estate by allowing them to test various scenarios with in-place upgrades from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 or 7 to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 series.

Better monitoring and performance

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta also improves the overall monitoring and performance of the system by introducing Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.02, a tool that brings new collection agents for Microsoft SQL Server 2019, as well as deeper integration with eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) across all supported architectures.

Last but not least, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta adds several new and supported tools for developers, including GCC Toolset 9.1, Python 3.8, and Maven 3.6, all of which are available through the Application Streams feature introduced in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta is now available for testing for free from Red Hat's Developer Portal.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Announces Anbox Cloud, Ubuntu-Powered Scalable Android in the Cloud

Provided by isolated and secure LXD system containers

Canonical Announces Anbox Cloud, Ubuntu-Powered Scalable Android in the Cloud
GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes

GParted 1.1.0 is now available for download

GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes
AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel

Zen 3 expected later this year, possibly at Computex

AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel
Manjaro Linux Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Chips to Launch as “Dell XPS 13 Killer”

Tuxedo Computers announces partnership with Manjaro

Manjaro Linux Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Chips to Launch as “Dell XPS 13 Killer”
PinePhone, the $149 Linux Phone, Has Started Shipping for the Brave of Heart

Customers should expect the devices in two weeks' time

PinePhone, the $149 Linux Phone, Has Started Shipping for the Brave of Heart

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Half-Life Series Is Now Free to Play Until Half-Life: Alyx Releases

You have until March 2020 to play all Half-Life games

Half-Life Series Is Now Free to Play Until Half-Life: Alyx Releases
Ubisoft Announces Major Update and Terminator Event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Lots of improvements and fixes will be released in January

Ubisoft Announces Major Update and Terminator Event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Neverwinter: Infernal Descent Launches on PC, Console Version Arrives Next Month

The latest major update is set in the Forgotten Realms

Neverwinter: Infernal Descent Launches on PC, Console Version Arrives Next Month
Wine 5.0 Officially Released with Multi-Monitor and Vulkan 1.1 Support, More

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Wine 5.0 Officially Released with Multi-Monitor and Vulkan 1.1 Support, More
WWII Strategy Game Panzer Corps 2 Lands on PC on March 19

Featuring a single-player campaign spanning 61 scenarios

WWII Strategy Game Panzer Corps 2 Lands on PC on March 19
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Enters Beta with Enhanced User Experience, More

Also brings monitoring and performance improvements

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Enters Beta with Enhanced User Experience, More
Dying Light 2 No Longer Launching in Spring 2020, No Release Date Announced

Devs need more time to fulfill their vision

Dying Light 2 No Longer Launching in Spring 2020, No Release Date Announced
Windows 10 ISO Download Tool Review

Download Windows 10 ISO images the easy way

Windows 10 ISO Download Tool Review
How to Configure Windows 10 Antivirus Notifications

Windows Defender is the pre-loaded Windows 10 antivirus

How to Configure Windows 10 Antivirus Notifications