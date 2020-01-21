Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Enters Beta with Enhanced User Experience, More

Red Hat announced today the availability of the beta version of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 operating system, the second maintenance update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 series.

Packed with six months' worth of updates and bug fixes, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 promises to enhance the user experience by implementing a new way for both new and existing users to register a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, directly from the installer. As such, users won't have to perform a YUM update after installation to confirm the subscription.

"Additionally, Red Hat Insights, Red Hat's proactive management analytics service that helps to keep RHEL systems running at a high level, can be enabled during the installation process. This capability delivers Insights monitoring immediately after the installation is finished," said Red Hat.

Furthermore, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta makes it easy for IT administrators and operations teams better control the lifecycle of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux estate by allowing them to test various scenarios with in-place upgrades from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 or 7 to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 series.

Better monitoring and performance

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta also improves the overall monitoring and performance of the system by introducing Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.02, a tool that brings new collection agents for Microsoft SQL Server 2019, as well as deeper integration with eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) across all supported architectures.

Last but not least, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta adds several new and supported tools for developers, including GCC Toolset 9.1, Python 3.8, and Maven 3.6, all of which are available through the Application Streams feature introduced in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta is now available for testing for free from Red Hat's Developer Portal.