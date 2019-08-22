> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 Receive Important Kernel Security Update

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Aug 22, 2019 13:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 kernel update available
   Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 kernel update available

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 GNU/Linux operating systems have received an important Linux kernel security update that addresses several critical vulnerabilities and fixes various bugs.

The new Linux kernel security update is marked by the Red Hat Product Security team as having an "Important" security impact due to the fact that it patches several critical flaws, including the Spectre SWAPGS gadget vulnerability (CVE-2019-1125) affecting x86 processors.

Also patched are a security vulnerability (CVE-2019-5489) leading to page cache side-channel attacks, an issue in the Salsa20 encryption algorithm that could allow local attackers to cause a denial of service (CVE-2017-17805), and a flaw (CVE-2018-17972) that let unprivileged users inspect kernel stacks of arbitrary tasks.

Bug fixes

Besides addressing the security vulnerabilities listed above, the new kernel security patch also fixes some bugs reported by the community or discovered by Red Hat's engineers. These include a kernel crash that occurred after running the user space script and a bad pagetable issue in the 32-bit kernel.

Also fixed are an OOPS issue with Null Pointer exception in v4l2_ctrl_query_menu when the second argument of the function is NULL, another hang in the congestion_wait() function, a bug in the fs/binfmt_misc.c file, and wrong Spectre backport, which caused Linux headers to break compilation of third-party packages.

Last but not least, the kernel patch fixes an issue were the use of the retpoline mitigation that protects against the branch target injection exploit was reported on Intel Skylake processors as vulnerable on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 systems.

The new Linux kernel security update is available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 for IBM z Systems, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 for Power, big endian, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Scientific Computing 6, and CentOS Linux 6.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Netrunner Linux 19.08 "Indigo" Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Comes with KDE Plasma 5.14.5 and KDE Applications 18.08

Netrunner Linux 19.08 "Indigo" Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Dell Unveils New XPS 13 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop with 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Will soon be available across the US, Canada and Europe

Dell Unveils New XPS 13 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop with 10th Gen Intel CPUs
KDE Applications 19.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Applications 19.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
Latest Debian GNU/Linux Security Patch Addresses 14 Vulnerabilities, Update Now

Available for Debian Buster and Stretch systems

Latest Debian GNU/Linux Security Patch Addresses 14 Vulnerabilities, Update Now

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Games with Gold for December 2019

Four games join the premium service including Castlevania

Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Games with Gold for December 2019
No Man's Sky Synthesis Update Launches Today, Adds Fun-Requested Features

It will be the eighth free update released by Hello Games

No Man's Sky Synthesis Update Launches Today, Adds Fun-Requested Features
Rockstar Offers All Red Dead Online PC Players Complimentary Package

Even more free stuff will be given away in December

Rockstar Offers All Red Dead Online PC Players Complimentary Package
December's PS Plus Games Are Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross

PS VR owners get a limited free trial for Firewall Zero Hour

December's PS Plus Games Are Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross
Black Desert Online to Revamp 16 Classes with New Succession Skills

The changes will be implemented starting December 4

Black Desert Online to Revamp 16 Classes with New Succession Skills
SEGA Announces The Shadow & the Blade DLC for Total War Warhammer II

Adds two playable factions, two legendary lords, more units

SEGA Announces The Shadow & the Blade DLC for Total War Warhammer II
Darksiders Genesis Trailer Introduces Strife, Rider of the White Horse

Players can choose to play either War or his brother Strife

Darksiders Genesis Trailer Introduces Strife, Rider of the White Horse
Steam Kicks Off Autumn Sale, Save Big on Thousands of Great Games

Plus, you can now vote for The Steam Awards

Steam Kicks Off Autumn Sale, Save Big on Thousands of Great Games
Time Is Running Out for Windows 7 Fanboys

Less than 48 days left to upgrade to newer Windows

Time Is Running Out for Windows 7 Fanboys