RaspEX Project Now Lets You Turn Your Raspberry Pi 4 into a HTPC with Kodi

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new edition of his RaspEX operating system for Raspberry Pi devices featuring the Kodi media centre and designed for the new Raspberry Pi 4.

If you're looking for a fast, working, and easy-to-install operating system to turn your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer into a versatile HTPC (Home Theatre PC), the latest RaspEX Kodi build is here to help with that, and it also supports previous Raspberry Pi models.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" and Raspbian operating system series, RaspEX Kodi focuses on the open-source and cross-platform Kodi media center for all the video and audio playback operations, and more. Kodi 18.3 "Leia" is being used in the current release of RaspEX Kodi.

What's new in RaspEX Kodi Build 190803

RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 comes with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which is needed for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, making them faster and more responsive, numerous useful apps like VLC Media Player and NetworkManager, as well as useful Kodi add-ons for Amazon Video, Plex, and Netflix.

"RaspEX Kodi is a very fast and responsive Raspberry Pi system, much due to very low memory (RAM) usage," says Arne Exton. "RaspEX Kodi is even faster especially if you use the new Raspberry Pi 4 to run it. The video and sound quality is also very good, even while running RaspEX Kodi on big TV screens."

So if you want to enjoy Netflix and YouTube on your big screen TV, you can download RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 for Raspberry Pi right now from our free software portal. RaspEX Kodi is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and Raspberry Pi 2 Model B.

The LXDE desktop logged in as the ordinary user pi

Netflix running showing very good video quality

YouTube running showing very good video quality