> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

RaspEX Project Now Lets You Turn Your Raspberry Pi 4 into a HTPC with Kodi

RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 is now available to download

Sep 1, 2019 16:57 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Running Kodi
8 photos
   Running Kodi

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new edition of his RaspEX operating system for Raspberry Pi devices featuring the Kodi media centre and designed for the new Raspberry Pi 4.

If you're looking for a fast, working, and easy-to-install operating system to turn your tiny Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer into a versatile HTPC (Home Theatre PC), the latest RaspEX Kodi build is here to help with that, and it also supports previous Raspberry Pi models.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" and Raspbian operating system series, RaspEX Kodi focuses on the open-source and cross-platform Kodi media center for all the video and audio playback operations, and more. Kodi 18.3 "Leia" is being used in the current release of RaspEX Kodi.

What's new in RaspEX Kodi Build 190803

RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 comes with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which is needed for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, making them faster and more responsive, numerous useful apps like VLC Media Player and NetworkManager, as well as useful Kodi add-ons for Amazon Video, Plex, and Netflix.

"RaspEX Kodi is a very fast and responsive Raspberry Pi system, much due to very low memory (RAM) usage," says Arne Exton. "RaspEX Kodi is even faster especially if you use the new Raspberry Pi 4 to run it. The video and sound quality is also very good, even while running RaspEX Kodi on big TV screens."

So if you want to enjoy Netflix and YouTube on your big screen TV, you can download RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 for Raspberry Pi right now from our free software portal. RaspEX Kodi is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and Raspberry Pi 2 Model B.

The LXDE desktop logged in as the ordinary user pi
The LXDE desktop logged in as the ordinary user pi
Netflix running showing very good video quality
Netflix running showing very good video quality
YouTube running showing very good video quality
YouTube running showing very good video quality
VLC running showing very good video quality
VLC running showing very good video quality

RaspEX Kodi Build 190803 (8 Images)

Running Kodi
The LXDE desktop logged in as the ordinary user piNetflix running showing very good video quality
+5more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

It's only supported on 64-bit PCs and ships with Linux 4.15

Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It's Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Run Chromium OS on Your Desktop or Laptop Computer with ChromX and Flatpak

ChromX Build 190824 is now available to download

Run Chromium OS on Your Desktop or Laptop Computer with ChromX and Flatpak
Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Enters Feature Freeze, Beta Available September 26th

The final release will be available on October 17th

Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Enters Feature Freeze, Beta Available September 26th
Nvidia Releases New Linux Graphics Driver with Many Improvements and Bug Fixes

Nvidia 435.21 graphics driver now available to download

Nvidia Releases New Linux Graphics Driver with Many Improvements and Bug Fixes
ExTiX 19.8 "The Ultimate Linux System" Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux

Latest release is powered by Linux kernel 5.3 RC6

ExTiX 19.8 "The Ultimate Linux System" Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Apple’s Most Surprising 2020 iPhone Could Be “iPhone 9”

Second-generation iPhone SE may be called iPhone 9

Apple’s Most Surprising 2020 iPhone Could Be “iPhone 9”
Hack Could Allow Windows 7 to Get Updates for Three More Years

Bypassing Microsoft’s Windows 7 ESU checks

Hack Could Allow Windows 7 to Get Updates for Three More Years
Microsoft Announces the End of Microsoft Office on Windows Phones

Windows 10 Mobile will be retired next week

Microsoft Announces the End of Microsoft Office on Windows Phones
Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs

Ubuntu AWS is moving to a rolling kernel model

Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs
Choosing an iPhone Is About to Get Way Too Complicated

Apple expected to launch five iPhone models next year

Choosing an iPhone Is About to Get Way Too Complicated
Why Mozilla Firefox 71 Might Fail to Start on Windows

Security software reportedly blocking the new browser

Why Mozilla Firefox 71 Might Fail to Start on Windows
Android Auto Could Get a Weather Temperature Icon

New feature tested by Google with limited set of users

Android Auto Could Get a Weather Temperature Icon
Several Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive Firmware 5.12.3 - Update Now

This release includes performance improvements and bug fixes

Several Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive Firmware 5.12.3 - Update Now
Amazon Sends Customers Condoms Instead of Nintendo Switch

The console was purchased on this year’s Black Friday

Amazon Sends Customers Condoms Instead of Nintendo Switch