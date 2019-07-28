> > >
Q4OS Operating System Brings the Trinity Desktop to Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

An LTS release supported for at least five years

Jul 28, 2019 
Q4OS 3.8 released
The Q4OS team announced the released of the Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" Linux and Debian-based computer operating system, a major version that adds many new features and improvements.

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" comes more than seven months after the Q4OS 2.7 "Scorpion" release and it is the first stable version in the 3.x series, which was in heavy development during the last few years.

For a long time, Q4OS was shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) by default, which offers users, especially those who want to switch from Windows to Linux, a very familiar interface. However, it looks like the Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" series uses the latest stable KDE Plasma desktop by default.

"One of the Q4OS specific goals is the ability to have Plasma and Trinity desktop alongside each other installed," explain the developers. "Plasma is being the logical primary choice for most of users, so it's considered to be the default option, which is also obvious from the Q4OS downloads site."

The Trinity Desktop Environment is still available and installed/configured by default, so users will be able to switch back and forth between KDE Plasma and Trinity desktops with ease as they do not interfere with each other and can coexist independently.

What's new in Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus"

Being based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" comes with all the core components from upstream, including the kernel and graphics stacks. Apart from that, it features KDE Plasma 5.14 and Trinity Desktop Environment 14.0.6, as well as exclusive utilities and features.

Among these in-house build utility, we can mention a "Desktop profiler" for profiling your computer, a "Setup utility" to help you with the installation of third-party apps, a "Welcome Screen" that comes integrated with multiple shortcuts to make system configuration much easier for newcomers.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" offers users the ability to easily install the lightweight Xfce, LXQt, and LXDE desktop environments. You can download Q4OS 3.8 right now through our free software portal for 32-bit and 64-bit computers, with ARM support available shortly as well.

