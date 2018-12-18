> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019

The dev kits are based on the i.MX 8M ARM boards

Dec 18, 2018 22:01 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Librem 5 dev kits
   Librem 5 dev kits

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Purism announced today that they have finally managed to prepare the Librem 5 Linux phone dev kit hardware for shipping to their backers.

Based on the newer and more powerful i.MX 8M 64-bit ARM boards, upgrading older devs kits based on the generic i.MX6 boards, the Librem 5 dev kits will soon arrive in the hands of early adopters as Purism needs all the help it can get from the community to continue and accelerate the development of its Linux-powered, privacy-focused phones, the Librem 5.

"There is still a lot of work required to make the dev kit truly functional for Librem 5 development, so we need your assistance," said Purism. "The frenetic pace of development continues and it's astonishing how much we've accomplished in the two months since we've put the hardware together. But the path is still long and arduous."

Librem 5 Linux phones on track for an April 2019 launch

Purism reports that their privacy and security-focused Librem 5 mobile phones are still on track for an April 2019 launch, as the company delayed the January 2019 launch a few months ago due to some bugs with the development boards. But they still need the community's help to test both the hardware and software of the Librem 5 Linux phone.

The Librem 5 will be the first privacy and security-focused mobile phone, and hopefully the first successful Linux-powered phone. Purism believes 2019 will be the year of the Linux phone, so if you're interested in helping them achieve their dreams, go ahead and join their Matrix channels where their engineering team will help you get started with the dev kits.

Since the Christmas holidays are knocking on our doors, Purism also prepared a special offer for those willing to back their initiative and want to get their hands on the Librem 5 Linux phone as early as possible. The "It’s a Secure Life" laptop and phone bundle will get you the mobile phone at $599 USD as the price will go up to $699 USD starting January 7, 2019.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 64 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Mozilla Firefox 64 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
IRS Not Yet Ready to Move to Linux Due to Its Own Errors

Poor IT governance blamed for super-slow transition

IRS Not Yet Ready to Move to Linux Due to Its Own Errors
KDE Plasma 5.14.4 Desktop Environment Released with 45 Changes, Update Now

Brings various improvements and several bug fixes

KDE Plasma 5.14.4 Desktop Environment Released with 45 Changes, Update Now
Linux Kernel 4.18 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.19

Linux 4.18.20 is the last maintenance update in the series

Linux Kernel 4.18 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 4.19
You Can Now Run openSUSE Tumbleweed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with Xfce Desktop

Thanks to the EXTON OpSuS Rpi Linux distribution

You Can Now Run openSUSE Tumbleweed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ with Xfce Desktop

Fresh Reviews

Bladed Fury Review (PC)

Step into the shoes of an ancient Chinese princess on a quest to redeem her father's soul and save her kingdom

Bladed Fury Review (PC)
Jagged Alliance: Rage! Review (PC)

This entry in the Jagged Alliance franchise comes with 2018 graphics, but with the same gameplay we've loved since 1995

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Review (PC)
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Review (PC)

A boar, a duck and a fox walk into a post-apocalyptic world

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Review (PC)
Bladed Fury Review (PC)

Step into the shoes of an ancient Chinese princess on a quest to redeem her father's soul and save her kingdom

Bladed Fury Review (PC)
Jagged Alliance: Rage! Review (PC)

This entry in the Jagged Alliance franchise comes with 2018 graphics, but with the same gameplay we've loved since 1995

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Review (PC)

Latest News

Bladed Fury Review (PC)

Step into the shoes of an ancient Chinese princess on a quest to redeem her father's soul and save her kingdom

Bladed Fury Review (PC)
This Is What the Windows 10 Volume Flyout Should Look Like

Concept imagines a major overhaul of the volume flyout

This Is What the Windows 10 Volume Flyout Should Look Like
New Intel PROSet/Wireless Drivers Are Up for Grabs – Download Version 20.100.0

All users are targeted, including IT Administrators

New Intel PROSet/Wireless Drivers Are Up for Grabs – Download Version 20.100.0
Microsoft Goes Christmas Caroling with Latest OneDrive Update for iPhone

New version of the application available on iOS

Microsoft Goes Christmas Caroling with Latest OneDrive Update for iPhone
Microsoft Working on New Windows 10 Versions

New SKUs spotted in the latest Windows 10 SDK

Microsoft Working on New Windows 10 Versions
Huawei Ready to Spend Billions to Prove It’s Not China’s Spying Trojan Horse

Company investing $2 billion in cybersecurity

Huawei Ready to Spend Billions to Prove It’s Not China’s Spying Trojan Horse
Samsung Planning Galaxy Phone with 5,000 mAh Battery

Galaxy M20 could feature a massive battery

Samsung Planning Galaxy Phone with 5,000 mAh Battery
Windows Server Build 18298 Now Available for Download

New 19H1 build of Windows Server up for grabs

Windows Server Build 18298 Now Available for Download
Qualcomm Seeking a Ban Against iPhone XS, iPhone XR

Apple needs to take the court order seriously, it says

Qualcomm Seeking a Ban Against iPhone XS, iPhone XR