> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Partners with Halo Privacy to Bring Extra Security to Its Linux Devices

Promises to secure communications from direct attacks

Oct 16, 2019 16:05 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Librem laptop
   Librem laptop

Purism announced today that it has partnered with Halo Privacy to bring the best-in-class security to its hardware devices, aiming for large enterprise customers in the defense, aerospace, and cryptocurrency sector.

Purism is already known for providing top notch security and privacy for its Linux laptops and phones, but with the new partnership with Halo Privacy, the company wants to bring strong cryptography and custom managed attribution techniques to secure communications from direct attacks.

These new, unique security stack provided by Halo Privacy works together with Purism's state-of-the-art security implementations for its Linux devices, including the Librem Key USB security token with tamper detection and PureBoot secure UEFI replacement, to cryptographically guarantee signing of the lowest level of firmware and user's privacy.

"When looking to mitigate the supply chain risk in publicly available hardware offerings, nothing compares to Purism. Delivering solutions using the foundational strength of Purism's products provides an unparalleled level of confidence and control," said Lance Gaines, Founder & CTO of Halo Privacy.

Also, Todd Weaver, Founder & CEO of Purism, added that "Halo Privacy has proven to be an instrumental partner with Purism, helping shape some of the security products by getting involved in the early phases of development and product purchasing."

Purism to deliver hardware into Halo Privacy's Corona & Eclipse secure communications platforms

Purism and Halo Privacy also announced that they partnership will focus around the delivery of Purism's Linux-based devices to Halo Privacy's Corona & Eclipse secure communications platforms, in an attempt to create a foundation of shared enthusiasm for privacy and control.

Furthermore, Halo Privacy wants to allocate developer resources to bring extra functionality on Purism's platform, and by integrating with the Purism security suite, the company will significantly reduce the attack surface while also offering strong assurance based on the integrity of Purism's supply chain.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Freespire 5.0 Linux OS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Includes updated components and latest security patches

Freespire 5.0 Linux OS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
VirtualBox Adds Support for Linux Kernel 5.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta

VirtualBox 6.0.14 is now available for Linux, Mac & Windows

VirtualBox Adds Support for Linux Kernel 5.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release

Will introduce many new features and improvements

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th

The Definitive Edition will be ported by Feral Interactive

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th
KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Public Shaming 2.0: Chinese City Uses Facial Recognition Against Pajama Wearers

City wants to stop people from wearing pajamas in public

Public Shaming 2.0: Chinese City Uses Facial Recognition Against Pajama Wearers
Bad News, Windows 10: Google Announces 8 Years of Updates for Chromebooks

New models will be supported until June 2028

Bad News, Windows 10: Google Announces 8 Years of Updates for Chromebooks
Microsoft Breaks Down the Windows 7 Desktop Wallpaper with the Last Update

And no patch should theoretically be released

Microsoft Breaks Down the Windows 7 Desktop Wallpaper with the Last Update
$399 iPhone 9 to Launch in March

Production expected to kick off in February, report claims

$399 iPhone 9 to Launch in March
Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Launcher Faster than the Start Menu

PowerLauncher is a new PowerToys module coming soon

Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Launcher Faster than the Start Menu
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Phone Hacked with a WhatsApp Message

Saudi Arabian prince is believed to be involved

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Phone Hacked with a WhatsApp Message
The Latest Version of Windows 10 Is Now Available for Everyone

Users can download it by manually checking for updates

The Latest Version of Windows 10 Is Now Available for Everyone
Half-Life Series Is Now Free to Play Until Half-Life: Alyx Releases

You have until March 2020 to play all Half-Life games

Half-Life Series Is Now Free to Play Until Half-Life: Alyx Releases
Ubisoft Announces Major Update and Terminator Event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Lots of improvements and fixes will be released in January

Ubisoft Announces Major Update and Terminator Event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint