> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Announces PureOS App Store for Its Upcoming Librem 5 Linux Phone, Laptops

The app store will also serve apps to desktop users

Jan 17, 2019 23:47 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
PureOS Store
   PureOS Store

Purism surprised everyone today by announcing that it works on an app store for its Linux-based operating system, PureOS, in order to be able to deliver apps to its laptops and the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone.

Envisioned as a hub for delivering apps to both mobile and desktop ecosystems in a secure manner, Purism’s upcoming PureOS Store promises to respect the privacy and freedom of users while make it easier for them to download well-tested software on their Librem laptops, as well as the Librem 5 privacy-focused mobile phone that the company plans to release worldwide in April 2019.

“We envision PureOS Store as the primary community interface for app developers to contribute to the wider ecosystem, without having to understand the underlying technology like packaging or the mechanism of pushing apps upstream. We want to incentivize developers to create software that meets community values with the ultimate goal of incorporation into PureOS itself,” said Purism.

App developers are welcome to contribute to the PureOS Store

Since we’re talking here about freedom, privacy, security, and open-source software, it is no brainer that Purism wants all application developers to contribute to its upcoming PureOS Store in the near future, which will try to facilitate trust for users by showing them details about each software that’s being publish on the app store, including ethical design, privacy, security, and freedom.

According to Purism, PureOS Store will evaluate apps on an ascending scale from early development version to stable releașes and default apps available in the PureOS operating system that ships preloaded with all Librem laptops. PureOS will also be the default operating system for the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone, which we hope to be a huge success since it will be the first truly secure, free, and open phone.

Purism is really serious about security and the PureOS Store will reflect that, so users won’t have to worry about which apps are safe to install on their devices. Of course, this isn’t the case in the Linux ecosystem, but better safe than sorry. With that in mind, Purism hopes to deliver apps that not only are safe but apps that “just work,” no matter if they’re installed on the desktop or mobile, trying to keep Canonical’s convergence dream alive.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Inkscape 1.0 Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor Is Finally Coming After 15 Years

An Alpha version is now available for public testing

Inkscape 1.0 Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor Is Finally Coming After 15 Years
KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Promises Numerous Improvements

The final release will be available on February 12, 2019

KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Promises Numerous Improvements
GNOME Software Package Manager to Feature Better Flatpak Support for GNOME 3.32

A major revamp in functionality is coming to the app

GNOME Software Package Manager to Feature Better Flatpak Support for GNOME 3.32
Android-x86 8.1 Officially Released, Lets You Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Your PC

Android-x86 8.1-r1 stable release is now ready for download

Android-x86 8.1 Officially Released, Lets You Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Your PC
Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates

Also introduces power management improvements

Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates

Fresh Reviews

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4

You won't find a better control scheme for PlayStation 4

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4
Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble Review (PC)

Little to no innovation, a step backwards from previous sets

Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble Review (PC)
Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review

The LEGO for adults is back with a modern upgrade

Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review
Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4

You won't find a better control scheme for PlayStation 4

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4
Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble Review (PC)

Little to no innovation, a step backwards from previous sets

Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble Review (PC)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Press Render Leaks, Official Names Also Revealed

Base model could come with 6GB RAM, benchmark reveals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Press Render Leaks, Official Names Also Revealed
Microsoft: Windows Phone Is Dead, Users Should Move to iPhone or Android

Firm warns Windows 10 Mobile end of support is approaching

Microsoft: Windows Phone Is Dead, Users Should Move to iPhone or Android
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 1809 Cumulative Update KB4476976

The update is only available for Insider devices for now

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 1809 Cumulative Update KB4476976
Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4

You won't find a better control scheme for PlayStation 4

Razer Panthera Evo Review - The Perfect Fighting Stick for PS4
How to Set Up Keyboard Shortcuts for Extensions in Firefox 66

Mozilla to introduce new option in future Firefox update

How to Set Up Keyboard Shortcuts for Extensions in Firefox 66
One Tiny Windows 10 App Feature That Microsoft Should Launch ASAP

The Microsoft Store needs an option to remove apps

One Tiny Windows 10 App Feature That Microsoft Should Launch ASAP
Microsoft Announces Microsoft Office Version 1901 for Windows

New preview build now available for Office insiders

Microsoft Announces Microsoft Office Version 1901 for Windows
Microsoft’s CEO Thinks Google Can Help Make Cortana a Hit

Nadella says Cortana should run on Google’s platform

Microsoft’s CEO Thinks Google Can Help Make Cortana a Hit
You May Not Be Able to Use a Screen Protector on the Samsung Galaxy S10

Case maker says screen protectors block fingerprint sensor

You May Not Be Able to Use a Screen Protector on the Samsung Galaxy S10