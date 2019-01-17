Purism Announces PureOS App Store for Its Upcoming Librem 5 Linux Phone, Laptops

Purism surprised everyone today by announcing that it works on an app store for its Linux-based operating system, PureOS, in order to be able to deliver apps to its laptops and the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone.

Envisioned as a hub for delivering apps to both mobile and desktop ecosystems in a secure manner, Purism’s upcoming PureOS Store promises to respect the privacy and freedom of users while make it easier for them to download well-tested software on their Librem laptops, as well as the Librem 5 privacy-focused mobile phone that the company plans to release worldwide in April 2019.

“We envision PureOS Store as the primary community interface for app developers to contribute to the wider ecosystem, without having to understand the underlying technology like packaging or the mechanism of pushing apps upstream. We want to incentivize developers to create software that meets community values with the ultimate goal of incorporation into PureOS itself,” said Purism.

App developers are welcome to contribute to the PureOS Store

Since we’re talking here about freedom, privacy, security, and open-source software, it is no brainer that Purism wants all application developers to contribute to its upcoming PureOS Store in the near future, which will try to facilitate trust for users by showing them details about each software that’s being publish on the app store, including ethical design, privacy, security, and freedom.

According to Purism, PureOS Store will evaluate apps on an ascending scale from early development version to stable releașes and default apps available in the PureOS operating system that ships preloaded with all Librem laptops. PureOS will also be the default operating system for the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone, which we hope to be a huge success since it will be the first truly secure, free, and open phone.

Purism is really serious about security and the PureOS Store will reflect that, so users won’t have to worry about which apps are safe to install on their devices. Of course, this isn’t the case in the Linux ecosystem, but better safe than sorry. With that in mind, Purism hopes to deliver apps that not only are safe but apps that “just work,” no matter if they’re installed on the desktop or mobile, trying to keep Canonical’s convergence dream alive.